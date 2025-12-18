ICC 'strongly rejects' fresh US sanctions against judges

World News
18-12-2025 | 11:20
High views
ICC 'strongly rejects' fresh US sanctions against judges
ICC 'strongly rejects' fresh US sanctions against judges

The International Criminal Court said Thursday it "strongly rejects" fresh sanctions imposed by the United States on two more of its judges over their investigation of Israel.

The sanctions were "a flagrant attack against the independence of an impartial judicial institution", the ICC said in a statement.

The sanctioned judges -- Gocha Lordkipanidze of Georgia and Erdenebalsuren Damdin of Mongolia -- on Wednesday rejected a challenge by Israel which sought to end a war crimes probe in Gaza.

AFP

