Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah is risking the future of the region for Hamas

Lebanon News
2024-01-09 | 07:26
High views
Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah is risking the future of the region for Hamas
Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah is risking the future of the region for Hamas

The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, posted on the X platform, stating, "Hezbollah is the one dragging Lebanon into an unnecessary war for the benefit of Hamas. Hezbollah seeks escalation despite the unwanted destruction it may bring upon the people of Lebanon along with the unnecessary suffering it already inflicts on the people of southern Lebanon, and for what? For Hamas, Hezbollah is risking the future of the region for Hamas."

Our message is clear: The people of Israel, Gaza, Lebanon, and indeed the entire region deserve a future of peace, progress, and prosperity, not the death and destruction sought by both Hamas and Hezbollah, along with other terrorists and terrorist militias," he added.

