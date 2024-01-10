News
Gantz: If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now
Lebanon News
2024-01-10 | 10:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gantz: If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now
The Israeli war cabinet minister, Benny Gantz, warned Lebanon on Wednesday, stating, "If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now."
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Benny Gantz
Lebanon
Citizens
Human
Shields
Hezbollah
Iran
Gaza
