Iran negotiator Ghalibaf says Hormuz will not open until US meets demands

Middle East News
18-08-2026 | 05:21
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Iran negotiator Ghalibaf says Hormuz will not open until US meets demands
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Iran negotiator Ghalibaf says Hormuz will not open until US meets demands

Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Tuesday that the strategic Strait of Hormuz will not be opened until the United States meets Tehran's demands, including lifting a naval blockade.

"I want to state clearly that the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened until the American commitments stipulated in the memorandum of understanding... are implemented," Ghalibaf said in a speech broadcast on state television. 

He listed the removal of the blockade, the lifting of oil sanctions and unfreezing of Iran's assets abroad among the demands.

AFP

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