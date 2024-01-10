Lebanon responded to the content of Israel's message to the United Nations Security Council, reaffirming its commitment to international laws, including Resolution 1701, and highlighting Israel's repeated violations of this resolution.



Lebanon was surprised at Israel's call to extend the authority of the Lebanese government in areas adjacent to the Blue Line while questioning the effectiveness of UNIFIL forces in fulfilling their responsibilities. Lebanon noted that Israel targeted a Lebanese Army center in the south.



However, Lebanon called for strengthening its armed forces, enhancing its presence south of the Litani River, and ensuring the provision of necessary equipment in cooperation with UNIFIL. This collaboration will prevent the presence of any weapons without the approval of the Lebanese government.



Lebanon emphasized its right to self-defense and its commitment to de-escalation efforts.