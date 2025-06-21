Israeli strike hits military base near Tehran

Iranian media said an Israeli strike on Saturday hit a military base in Qom province south of Tehran, wounding one person, as fighting between the two foes raged for the ninth day.



"A few minutes ago, one of the evacuated military bases... was hit by projectiles from the Zionist regime," ISNA news agency reported, quoting an official statement from Qom province, with another news agency, Tasnim, saying one person was injured.



AFP

