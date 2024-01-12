The Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri, followed the developments in Lebanon and the region during his meeting with the Shadow Foreign Secretary of the British Labour Party, David Lammy.



He also welcomed the French Ambassador and former Minister Ghazi al-Aridi.



Lammy affirmed his commitment to a political solution to the ongoing situation, the implementation of UN Resolution 1701, and the de-escalation of tensions.



He emphasized the need to de-escalate tensions and achieve a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.



In addition, Lammy pointed out that he came with a simple message: "We do not want to see escalation and violence in Gaza expand. We look forward to a political solution to what is happening and the implementation of UN Resolution 1701 to calm things down instead of escalating."



He expressed hope for a solution to the crisis, a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, an end to the bloodshed, and a return to peace in this vital part of the East.



At the second presidential headquarters in Ain el-Tineh, Berri also received the French Ambassador Hervé Magro. They discussed the latest political and field developments and the bilateral relations between the two countries.



