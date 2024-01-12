Berri's diplomatic agenda: Talks with British Shadow Foreign Secretary and French Ambassador

Lebanon News
2024-01-12 | 09:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Berri&#39;s diplomatic agenda: Talks with British Shadow Foreign Secretary and French Ambassador
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Berri's diplomatic agenda: Talks with British Shadow Foreign Secretary and French Ambassador

The Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri, followed the developments in Lebanon and the region during his meeting with the Shadow Foreign Secretary of the British Labour Party, David Lammy.

He also welcomed the French Ambassador and former Minister Ghazi al-Aridi.

Lammy affirmed his commitment to a political solution to the ongoing situation, the implementation of UN Resolution 1701, and the de-escalation of tensions.

He emphasized the need to de-escalate tensions and achieve a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

In addition, Lammy pointed out that he came with a simple message: "We do not want to see escalation and violence in Gaza expand. We look forward to a political solution to what is happening and the implementation of UN Resolution 1701 to calm things down instead of escalating."

He expressed hope for a solution to the crisis, a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, an end to the bloodshed, and a return to peace in this vital part of the East.

At the second presidential headquarters in Ain el-Tineh, Berri also received the French Ambassador Hervé Magro. They discussed the latest political and field developments and the bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Berri discussed the general situation and the latest political and field developments in Lebanon and the region in light of Israel's continued aggression on the Gaza Strip and the Lebanese border villages with occupied Palestine.

This occurred during his meeting with the British Shadow Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, in the presence of Lebanon's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Rami Mortada.

Berri also discussed the general situation and political developments during his meeting with former Minister Ghazi al-Aridi.

Lebanon News

Nabih Berri

British

Shadow Foreign Secretary

David Lammy

French Ambassador

Hervé Magro

United Kingdom

Rami Mortada

LBCI Next
Hezbollah-Israel escalation: Unchanged rhythm amid diplomatic efforts
US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:18

NATO: US and British strikes against Houthis defensive

LBCI
World News
07:57

Sunak: American-British strikes will diminish Houthi capabilities in the Red Sea

LBCI
World News
06:46

Erdogan condemns "disproportionate" US and British response to Houthi rebels in Yemen

LBCI
World News
03:26

Russia criticizes American and British strikes in Yemen, calls for a Security Council meeting

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Second Hearing: Israel's bid to dismiss South Africa's lawsuit

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

LBCI's sources: Quintet Committee meeting to discuss Presidential file expected by month's end

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:36

Hezbollah's message: Strikes on air force bases and Israel's defensive challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Cabinet Approves Funding for Cancer and Chronic Disease Medications in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

Ziad Makary's updates: Laws on rents and schools rejected, Chief of Staff unaddressed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-05

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri Persists in Dialogue Call Amid Opposition

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-02

Netanyahu confirms war will continue until full goals are achieved

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-11-19

Forbes unveils Lebanon's finest: 14 trailblazing talents in the '30 Under 30' list

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:36

Hezbollah's message: Strikes on air force bases and Israel's defensive challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Hezbollah strikes Israeli Army gatherings near Hadab Al-Bustan, achieving direct hits

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:12

Hezbollah gears Up for negotiations amid ongoing Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
12:15

Israel's Netanyahu says hypocrisy and lies on display at World Court

LBCI
World News
04:13

ICJ hears Israel's response to allegations of genocide in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
03:50

Yemeni Armed Forces condemn aggressive raids, mourn losses in capital and provinces

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

Ziad Makary's updates: Laws on rents and schools rejected, Chief of Staff unaddressed

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:24

Hochstein carries an important file not presented to officials

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More