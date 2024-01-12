News
Berri's diplomatic agenda: Talks with British Shadow Foreign Secretary and French Ambassador
Lebanon News
2024-01-12 | 09:06
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Berri's diplomatic agenda: Talks with British Shadow Foreign Secretary and French Ambassador
The Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri, followed the developments in Lebanon and the region during his meeting with the Shadow Foreign Secretary of the British Labour Party, David Lammy.
He also welcomed the French Ambassador and former Minister Ghazi al-Aridi.
Lammy affirmed his commitment to a political solution to the ongoing situation, the implementation of UN Resolution 1701, and the de-escalation of tensions.
He emphasized the need to de-escalate tensions and achieve a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
In addition, Lammy pointed out that he came with a simple message: "We do not want to see escalation and violence in Gaza expand. We look forward to a political solution to what is happening and the implementation of UN Resolution 1701 to calm things down instead of escalating."
He expressed hope for a solution to the crisis, a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, an end to the bloodshed, and a return to peace in this vital part of the East.
At the second presidential headquarters in Ain el-Tineh, Berri also received the French Ambassador Hervé Magro. They discussed the latest political and field developments and the bilateral relations between the two countries.
During the meeting, Berri discussed the general situation and the latest political and field developments in Lebanon and the region in light of Israel's continued aggression on the Gaza Strip and the Lebanese border villages with occupied Palestine.
This occurred during his meeting with the British Shadow Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, in the presence of Lebanon's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Rami Mortada.
Berri also discussed the general situation and political developments during his meeting with former Minister Ghazi al-Aridi.
Lebanon News
Nabih Berri
British
Shadow Foreign Secretary
David Lammy
French Ambassador
Hervé Magro
United Kingdom
Rami Mortada
