Confrontation at Shebaa Farms: Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya reports three deaths in operation

In a statement, the Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya announced that on Sunday morning, a group of its fighters managed to penetrate the border strip in the occupied Shebaa Farms.



They engaged in a confrontation with an Israeli patrol near the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site at point-blank range, inflicting "confirmed injuries."



It stated: "Three martyrs fell during the operation, while two militants safely returned. Previously, three of our fighters had martyred on the morning of Friday, 8/12/2023, when a Zionist drone targeted them near the Al-Maqar site in the occupied Shebaa Farms after spending 35 hours on a reconnaissance mission."



According to Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya, this operation carries the following messages:



- First: A response to the assassination of Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri and Samir Fandi and their brothers in Beirut.



- Second: "A message to the Zionist enemy to halt its criminal war on Palestine and Lebanon before the region and the entire world is engulfed in its flames."



- Third: "A message to our people in Gaza and the al-Qassam Brigades that 'blood for blood and destruction for destruction; we are with you, and you are with us; we fight those who fought you and make peace with those who made peace."