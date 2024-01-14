Confrontation at Shebaa Farms: Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya reports three deaths in operation

Lebanon News
2024-01-14 | 06:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Confrontation at Shebaa Farms: Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya reports three deaths in operation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Confrontation at Shebaa Farms: Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya reports three deaths in operation

In a statement, the Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya announced that on Sunday morning, a group of its fighters managed to penetrate the border strip in the occupied Shebaa Farms. 

They engaged in a confrontation with an Israeli patrol near the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site at point-blank range, inflicting "confirmed injuries."

It stated: "Three martyrs fell during the operation, while two militants safely returned. Previously, three of our fighters had martyred on the morning of Friday, 8/12/2023, when a Zionist drone targeted them near the Al-Maqar site in the occupied Shebaa Farms after spending 35 hours on a reconnaissance mission."

According to Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya, this operation carries the following messages:

- First: A response to the assassination of Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri and Samir Fandi and their brothers in Beirut.

- Second: "A message to the Zionist enemy to halt its criminal war on Palestine and Lebanon before the region and the entire world is engulfed in its flames."

- Third: "A message to our people in Gaza and the al-Qassam Brigades that 'blood for blood and destruction for destruction; we are with you, and you are with us; we fight those who fought you and make peace with those who made peace."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Kataib Al-Ezz Al-Islamiya

Shebaa Farms

Israel

Saleh Al-Arouri

Maronite Patriarch rejects linking Presidential election to Gaza conflict
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-04

US diplomatic efforts: Lebanon and Israel on edge following Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Middle East News
05:43

Israeli forces arrest 25 Palestinians, including sisters of assassinated Hamas official, Saleh al-Arouri

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

Israeli soldiers kill militants infiltrating from Lebanon, says military

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-13

Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Maronite Patriarch rejects linking Presidential election to Gaza conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Member of Fatah's Revolutionary Council to LBCI: Netanyahu wants to continue the war and is trying to open the northern front

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

Israeli soldiers kill militants infiltrating from Lebanon, says military

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

From Gaza to southern Lebanon: Navigating the political landscape amid regional turbulence

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Confrontation at Shebaa Farms: Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya reports three deaths in operation

LBCI
World News
2023-11-17

UN expresses concern over ethnic killings in Darfur, Sudan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-09

Israel says it killed a senior Hezbollah commander

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-15

What is the Army Commander's stance on the escalating dispute?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

War effects on Lebanese perceptions: Study reveals sectarian divide

LBCI
Middle East News
02:39

Israeli media: Massive explosion sounded in Haifa Bay near oil refineries

LBCI
Middle East News
03:16

Carmel Olefins reactor explosion blamed on atmospheric pressure, declared no danger

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

Israeli soldiers kill militants infiltrating from Lebanon, says military

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:24

Shift in strategy and political challenges: Israel enters a new phase on the 100th day of Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Confrontation at Shebaa Farms: Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya reports three deaths in operation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

From Gaza to southern Lebanon: Navigating the political landscape amid regional turbulence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Attacks on Yemen: US and British Forces face retaliation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More