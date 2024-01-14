News
Confrontation at Shebaa Farms: Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya reports three deaths in operation
Lebanon News
2024-01-14 | 06:40
2
min
Confrontation at Shebaa Farms: Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya reports three deaths in operation
In a statement, the Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya announced that on Sunday morning, a group of its fighters managed to penetrate the border strip in the occupied Shebaa Farms.
They engaged in a confrontation with an Israeli patrol near the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site at point-blank range, inflicting "confirmed injuries."
It stated: "Three martyrs fell during the operation, while two militants safely returned. Previously, three of our fighters had martyred on the morning of Friday, 8/12/2023, when a Zionist drone targeted them near the Al-Maqar site in the occupied Shebaa Farms after spending 35 hours on a reconnaissance mission."
According to Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya, this operation carries the following messages:
- First: A response to the assassination of Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri and Samir Fandi and their brothers in Beirut.
- Second: "A message to the Zionist enemy to halt its criminal war on Palestine and Lebanon before the region and the entire world is engulfed in its flames."
- Third: "A message to our people in Gaza and the al-Qassam Brigades that 'blood for blood and destruction for destruction; we are with you, and you are with us; we fight those who fought you and make peace with those who made peace."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Kataib Al-Ezz Al-Islamiya
Shebaa Farms
Israel
Saleh Al-Arouri
Maronite Patriarch rejects linking Presidential election to Gaza conflict
Previous
0
Lebanon News
04:54
Maronite Patriarch rejects linking Presidential election to Gaza conflict
Lebanon News
04:54
Maronite Patriarch rejects linking Presidential election to Gaza conflict
0
Lebanon News
04:23
Member of Fatah's Revolutionary Council to LBCI: Netanyahu wants to continue the war and is trying to open the northern front
Lebanon News
04:23
Member of Fatah's Revolutionary Council to LBCI: Netanyahu wants to continue the war and is trying to open the northern front
0
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli soldiers kill militants infiltrating from Lebanon, says military
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli soldiers kill militants infiltrating from Lebanon, says military
0
Press Highlights
00:32
From Gaza to southern Lebanon: Navigating the political landscape amid regional turbulence
Press Highlights
00:32
From Gaza to southern Lebanon: Navigating the political landscape amid regional turbulence
0
Lebanon News
06:40
Confrontation at Shebaa Farms: Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya reports three deaths in operation
Lebanon News
06:40
Confrontation at Shebaa Farms: Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya reports three deaths in operation
0
World News
2023-11-17
UN expresses concern over ethnic killings in Darfur, Sudan
World News
2023-11-17
UN expresses concern over ethnic killings in Darfur, Sudan
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-09
Israel says it killed a senior Hezbollah commander
Lebanon News
2024-01-09
Israel says it killed a senior Hezbollah commander
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-15
What is the Army Commander's stance on the escalating dispute?
Press Highlights
2023-12-15
What is the Army Commander's stance on the escalating dispute?
