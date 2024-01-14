Maronite Patriarch rejects linking Presidential election to Gaza conflict

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi emphasized that it is unacceptable to link the election of the President to stopping the war in Gaza.



During his Sunday sermon in Bkerki, he stated, "I wish Lebanese politicians, those working to overthrow the entity of Lebanon and its system, and those seeking to disguise its identity, characteristics, and role in its Arab environment, know their personal identity, their Lebanese identity, and what Lebanon is."



He asked, "Where is Lebanon today, and the influencers from parliamentary blocs, parties, and those with personal, sectarian, and suspicious goals are determined to 'behead' the state by obstructing the election of this head and nullifying what the constitution clearly dictates?"



He said, "In light of this question, it is unacceptable, in the past, present, or future, to sideline the head of state, the Maronite Christian, in adherence to the national pact and the Taif Agreement, securing the establishment of a state of institutions."



"This would allow the parliament to regain its legislative authority, the government its executive powers [...] where the need is the election of a president. This secures the separation of powers and puts an end to chaos in the state's life," he added.



On the other hand, he pointed out that it is unacceptable for a negotiation and treaty law to take place, which is exclusively within the powers of the President according to Article 52 of the constitution.



Moreover, it is unacceptable, from a third perspective, to link the election of the President to stop the war in Gaza because his presence is more effective than any other means, as he raises the issue of the Palestinians at both the regional and international levels and protects Lebanon, its land, people, and entity.



He also mentioned that there is much talk these days about an international movement aiming to demarcate Lebanon's southern land borders despite these borders being defined and documented by international agreements for more than 100 years.



He highlighted that all of this is happening while the position of the presidency is vacant and there is an incomplete authority government, both of which are the only valid references to address this important national matter.



He said, "Article 2 of the constitution stipulated that 'No part of the Lebanese territory may be given up or abandoned.' Therefore, we call for implementing international agreements and decisions regarding the southern Lebanese land borders, especially Resolution 1701, and not making any border adjustments in the absence of a president and a procedural authority with incomplete powers."