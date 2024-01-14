News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Maronite Patriarch rejects linking Presidential election to Gaza conflict
Lebanon News
2024-01-14 | 04:54
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Maronite Patriarch rejects linking Presidential election to Gaza conflict
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi emphasized that it is unacceptable to link the election of the President to stopping the war in Gaza.
During his Sunday sermon in Bkerki, he stated, "I wish Lebanese politicians, those working to overthrow the entity of Lebanon and its system, and those seeking to disguise its identity, characteristics, and role in its Arab environment, know their personal identity, their Lebanese identity, and what Lebanon is."
He asked, "Where is Lebanon today, and the influencers from parliamentary blocs, parties, and those with personal, sectarian, and suspicious goals are determined to 'behead' the state by obstructing the election of this head and nullifying what the constitution clearly dictates?"
He said, "In light of this question, it is unacceptable, in the past, present, or future, to sideline the head of state, the Maronite Christian, in adherence to the national pact and the Taif Agreement, securing the establishment of a state of institutions."
"This would allow the parliament to regain its legislative authority, the government its executive powers [...] where the need is the election of a president. This secures the separation of powers and puts an end to chaos in the state's life," he added.
On the other hand, he pointed out that it is unacceptable for a negotiation and treaty law to take place, which is exclusively within the powers of the President according to Article 52 of the constitution.
Moreover, it is unacceptable, from a third perspective, to link the election of the President to stop the war in Gaza because his presence is more effective than any other means, as he raises the issue of the Palestinians at both the regional and international levels and protects Lebanon, its land, people, and entity.
He also mentioned that there is much talk these days about an international movement aiming to demarcate Lebanon's southern land borders despite these borders being defined and documented by international agreements for more than 100 years.
He highlighted that all of this is happening while the position of the presidency is vacant and there is an incomplete authority government, both of which are the only valid references to address this important national matter.
He said, "Article 2 of the constitution stipulated that 'No part of the Lebanese territory may be given up or abandoned.' Therefore, we call for implementing international agreements and decisions regarding the southern Lebanese land borders, especially Resolution 1701, and not making any border adjustments in the absence of a president and a procedural authority with incomplete powers."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Maronite Patriarch
Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi
Election
President
War
Gaza
Next
Confrontation at Shebaa Farms: Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya reports three deaths in operation
Member of Fatah's Revolutionary Council to LBCI: Netanyahu wants to continue the war and is trying to open the northern front
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-06
Resolution 1701 adherence: Maronite patriarch warns against Lebanon's 'entanglement' in Gaza conflict
Lebanon News
2024-01-06
Resolution 1701 adherence: Maronite patriarch warns against Lebanon's 'entanglement' in Gaza conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
US 2024 presidential elections: The Gaza war's impact on the public opinion
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
US 2024 presidential elections: The Gaza war's impact on the public opinion
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-10
Gaza post-war vision: Blinken's Ramallah discussions reveal US reform proposals amid Palestinian President's demands
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-10
Gaza post-war vision: Blinken's Ramallah discussions reveal US reform proposals amid Palestinian President's demands
0
Variety and Tech
2023-12-22
Tourism Minister: An important and surprising tourism initiative would have taken place in Lebanon if not for the Gaza war
Variety and Tech
2023-12-22
Tourism Minister: An important and surprising tourism initiative would have taken place in Lebanon if not for the Gaza war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:40
Confrontation at Shebaa Farms: Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya reports three deaths in operation
Lebanon News
06:40
Confrontation at Shebaa Farms: Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya reports three deaths in operation
0
Lebanon News
04:23
Member of Fatah's Revolutionary Council to LBCI: Netanyahu wants to continue the war and is trying to open the northern front
Lebanon News
04:23
Member of Fatah's Revolutionary Council to LBCI: Netanyahu wants to continue the war and is trying to open the northern front
0
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli soldiers kill militants infiltrating from Lebanon, says military
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli soldiers kill militants infiltrating from Lebanon, says military
0
Press Highlights
00:32
From Gaza to southern Lebanon: Navigating the political landscape amid regional turbulence
Press Highlights
00:32
From Gaza to southern Lebanon: Navigating the political landscape amid regional turbulence
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:40
Confrontation at Shebaa Farms: Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya reports three deaths in operation
Lebanon News
06:40
Confrontation at Shebaa Farms: Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya reports three deaths in operation
0
World News
2023-11-17
UN expresses concern over ethnic killings in Darfur, Sudan
World News
2023-11-17
UN expresses concern over ethnic killings in Darfur, Sudan
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-09
Israel says it killed a senior Hezbollah commander
Lebanon News
2024-01-09
Israel says it killed a senior Hezbollah commander
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-15
What is the Army Commander's stance on the escalating dispute?
Press Highlights
2023-12-15
What is the Army Commander's stance on the escalating dispute?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
War effects on Lebanese perceptions: Study reveals sectarian divide
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
War effects on Lebanese perceptions: Study reveals sectarian divide
2
Middle East News
02:39
Israeli media: Massive explosion sounded in Haifa Bay near oil refineries
Middle East News
02:39
Israeli media: Massive explosion sounded in Haifa Bay near oil refineries
3
Middle East News
03:16
Carmel Olefins reactor explosion blamed on atmospheric pressure, declared no danger
Middle East News
03:16
Carmel Olefins reactor explosion blamed on atmospheric pressure, declared no danger
4
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli soldiers kill militants infiltrating from Lebanon, says military
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli soldiers kill militants infiltrating from Lebanon, says military
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Shift in strategy and political challenges: Israel enters a new phase on the 100th day of Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Shift in strategy and political challenges: Israel enters a new phase on the 100th day of Gaza war
6
Lebanon News
06:40
Confrontation at Shebaa Farms: Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya reports three deaths in operation
Lebanon News
06:40
Confrontation at Shebaa Farms: Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya reports three deaths in operation
7
Press Highlights
00:32
From Gaza to southern Lebanon: Navigating the political landscape amid regional turbulence
Press Highlights
00:32
From Gaza to southern Lebanon: Navigating the political landscape amid regional turbulence
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Attacks on Yemen: US and British Forces face retaliation
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Attacks on Yemen: US and British Forces face retaliation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More