The Kataeb Political Bureau rejected the statements made by Prime Minister Najib Mikati following his meeting with international envoys seeking to spare Lebanon from the worst.



The Bureau considered that Mikati's statements officially cemented the link of Lebanon's fate to the ongoing war in the region. It asserted that Mikati has jeopardized the future of the Lebanese people by tying it to the end of the war in Gaza and issues that are not its concerns, with no ability to bear the consequences alone.



After its meeting chaired by the party's leader, MP Sami Gemayel, and after monitoring developments in Lebanon, the Kataeb Political Bureau pointed out that military operations are expanding daily to include countries under the banner of "unifying the arenas."



It highlighted the most dangerous situations occurring in Yemen, Iraq, and Syria, resembling a widespread regional war dragging the entire world into calamities. Lebanon, in this context, appears as the weakest link, being kidnapped in will, stripped of decision-making, and its institutions held hostage by Hezbollah, which has become the commander and regulator, setting conditions for local and international initiatives.



The Bureau noted that Lebanon is gradually becoming a country living outside the constitution and laws, based on a disruptive plan that pushes the country into chaos under the slogan of necessities that allow prohibitions.



This has established a lawless system committing all violations, primarily and fundamentally resulting from the obstruction of the election of a president and the reconstitution of authority without which the state cannot stand.



It emphasized that the response to laws is a prerogative closely linked to the President, while the government has been granted another legal authority to withdraw laws from discussion in the parliament if it objects to them.



The Prime Minister is also allowed to appeal laws to the Constitutional Council. The refusal to use these two authorities and the derivation of others violate the President's position and powers, only deepening the breach of all laws.



In addition, the Kataeb Political Bureau held those who held the key to the President's election responsible for the sins committed against the country and its people.



It considered that the statement of the Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, about having one sole candidate, which is his candidate, "indicates the continuation of the imposition logic and a decision taken to confront the Lebanese people and the blocs that reached out for cooperation by presenting two names that gained significant support." It called for abandoning unilateralism and monopoly and going to meet the Lebanese people to reclaim the nation, its decision, and sovereignty.



The Bureau stated, "The Lebanese are experiencing humiliating situations of displacement on the roads due to unprecedented neglect and recklessness from the remnants of authority engaged in throwing accusations to escape from their responsibilities in the simplest matters, such as opening sewage channels and rehabilitating roads in anticipation of disasters before they occur, instead of lamenting over damage inspection."



The Bureau considered that blaming climate change amid winter, settling for warnings through social media, and demanding compensation have become characteristic of a group that enjoys media displays instead of silently working to save the Lebanese from what their hands have committed.