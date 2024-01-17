MP Adib Abdel Massih believes that the acting Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, is a man of contradictions, and his discourse should be transparent regarding tensions in southern Lebanon.



He argued that these contradictions negatively impact Lebanon's image abroad and increase its isolation.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Abdel Massih suggested the possibility of a comprehensive Gaza war, but he emphasized that it depends on Israel, Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and others. He indicated that "direct Iranian intervention suggests a potential settlement soon."



Abdel Massih highlighted that Egypt would not militarily intervene in the war and stressed that Lebanon should have also refrained from involvement.



He said: "We could have supported Gaza with aid and support away from the southern escalation."



He added: "Let other arenas open their battles and borders, so we can support them in supporting the Palestinians."



He insisted that Lebanon does not adhere to the Iranian regime and that over half of its people reject this affiliation, "and this is the difference between Lebanon on the one hand and Iraq and Yemen on the other hand in the way of supporting Palestine."



Abdel Massih mentioned the opposition's prevention of choosing a president by the other party for thirty years, occupying diplomatic channels.



He affirmed the necessity of dialogue with Hezbollah on the presidential issue. Still, he cautioned against "a failed dialogue in front of the Lebanese people, becoming part of an unsuccessful dialogue circle due to the stronger party in Lebanon."



He called for finding a way to elect a president rather than obstructing the process, urging withdrawn MPs not to withdraw after the first session.



Abdel Massih considered anyone not attending sessions to be obstructive as well. He announced that his bloc has a presidential candidate but did not disclose the name.



He emphasized that there were no issues between him and MP Moawad, clarifying that the presidential election file is a priority to preserve the constitution.