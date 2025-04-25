News
Lebanon, World Bank agree on $200 million aid to expand poverty support program: Minister tells LBCI
Lebanon Economy
25-04-2025 | 14:58
Lebanon, World Bank agree on $200 million aid to expand poverty support program: Minister tells LBCI
Minister of Social Affairs Haneen Sayed told LBCI that Lebanon has reached an agreement with the World Bank for a $200 million aid package aimed at expanding the country’s “AMAN” social safety net program.
The funding is intended to support the most vulnerable Lebanese families, particularly those impacted by the recent war.
She also said the ministry will begin implementing the necessary procedures in the coming months.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Haneen Sayed
World Bank
Aid
