Lebanon, World Bank agree on $200 million aid to expand poverty support program: Minister tells LBCI

25-04-2025 | 14:58
Lebanon, World Bank agree on $200 million aid to expand poverty support program: Minister tells LBCI

Minister of Social Affairs Haneen Sayed told LBCI that Lebanon has reached an agreement with the World Bank for a $200 million aid package aimed at expanding the country’s “AMAN” social safety net program.

The funding is intended to support the most vulnerable Lebanese families, particularly those impacted by the recent war.

She also said the ministry will begin implementing the necessary procedures in the coming months.
 

