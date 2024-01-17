Lebanese FM reaffirms commitment to addressing Syrian refugee crisis

After his meeting with the UN Deputy Special Coordinator Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Abdallah Bou Habib affirmed, "Despite the challenging circumstances Lebanon and the region are going through, addressing the Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon remains a priority for the Lebanese government."



Therefore, he called on the international community to intensify diplomatic and political efforts to ensure the safe and dignified return of Syrian refugees to Syria.



He emphasized that the Middle East will not experience security and stability unless there is a just resolution to the Palestinian issue, as true or sustainable peace lies in achieving peace in Palestine.