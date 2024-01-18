Saudi ambassador meets French counterpart in Yarze

Lebanon News
2024-01-18 | 05:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saudi ambassador meets French counterpart in Yarze
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Saudi ambassador meets French counterpart in Yarze

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Boukhari received on Thursday at his residence in Yarze French Ambassador to Lebanon, Hervé Magro.
During the meeting, discussions were held on the most prominent political developments in both the Lebanese and regional arenas, in addition to efforts exerted to expedite the presidential elections process so that Lebanon can overcome its various crises as quickly as possible, given the ongoing developments in the region.
Furthermore, the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries were reviewed, along with ways to enhance them in various fields.
 

Lebanon News

Saudi Arabia

France

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanon's wheat purchase: European traders uncover details of 72,000-ton tender
Foreign Minister cites economic reasons for Syrian migration in talks with head of Cyprus' intelligence service
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-28

France and Saudi Arabia join efforts for Lebanon’s stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-01

France’s unwavering support: Ambassador Magro’s New Year message to Lebanon amid ongoing crises

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-21

France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics

LBCI
World News
2023-12-20

Nicolas Lerner replaces Bernard Emie, Former Lead in Lebanon-Israel deescalation, as Head of France's Foreign Intelligence

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:29

Bilateral Security Discussions: Interior Ministers Focus on Drug Trafficking and Regional Cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Bou Saab: Opening a war front is perilous, and the only solution is through diplomatic means

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

Mikati: We stand by Iraq against the Iranian bombardment suffered by the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:34

Lebanon's wheat purchase: European traders uncover details of 72,000-ton tender

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:17

Qatari finance minister says Gaza war to slow Middle East economies

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-24

Cristiano Ronaldo, goodwill ambassador of Saudi football on tour in Japan

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-15

Saudi Ambassador's role in Quintet's return and path to Lebanese Presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Bou Saab: Opening a war front is perilous, and the only solution is through diplomatic means

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Resolution 1701 stalled: Hezbollah rejects talks before ceasefire; Israeli statements suggest prolonged conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
12:35

The story of Israel’s assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 1 - 1982-2000

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Lebanon's Airport cybersecurity wake-up call: Cyber vulnerabilities exposed

LBCI
Middle East News
03:35

Hezbollah rejects US overtures, still open to diplomacy to avoid wide-scale war: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

By the numbers: A closer look at Lebanon's ski season - 80% demand, 100% hotel occupancy

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Retaliatory rocket barrage: Al-Qassam targets 'Liman' military barracks

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

The 'golden triangle': US, Israel, and Hezbollah - Unraveling the dynamics of negotiations

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

Guterres issues urgent warning: Israel-Lebanon confrontation 'absolutely catastrophic'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More