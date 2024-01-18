News
Saudi ambassador meets French counterpart in Yarze
Lebanon News
2024-01-18 | 05:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi ambassador meets French counterpart in Yarze
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Boukhari received on Thursday at his residence in Yarze French Ambassador to Lebanon, Hervé Magro.
During the meeting, discussions were held on the most prominent political developments in both the Lebanese and regional arenas, in addition to efforts exerted to expedite the presidential elections process so that Lebanon can overcome its various crises as quickly as possible, given the ongoing developments in the region.
Furthermore, the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries were reviewed, along with ways to enhance them in various fields.
Lebanon News
Saudi Arabia
France
Lebanon
Next
Lebanon's wheat purchase: European traders uncover details of 72,000-ton tender
Foreign Minister cites economic reasons for Syrian migration in talks with head of Cyprus' intelligence service
Previous
