Saudi ambassador meets French counterpart in Yarze

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Boukhari received on Thursday at his residence in Yarze French Ambassador to Lebanon, Hervé Magro.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the most prominent political developments in both the Lebanese and regional arenas, in addition to efforts exerted to expedite the presidential elections process so that Lebanon can overcome its various crises as quickly as possible, given the ongoing developments in the region.

Furthermore, the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries were reviewed, along with ways to enhance them in various fields.