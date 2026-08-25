UN chief 'greatly alarmed' as Israeli forces enter Palestinian refugee facility

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned an incursion by Israeli forces on a training center run by the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in an east Jerusalem suburb.



"The Secretary-General is greatly alarmed at this development, as it will deprive young people of the vocational education they were receiving," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.



He added that the training center "and other UNRWA premises are premises of the United Nations. They are inviolable and immune from any form of interference."







AFP