Israel warns Syria from occupied Golan as calls grow to resume talks with Damascus

News Bulletin Reports
25-08-2026 | 13:06
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Israel warns Syria from occupied Golan as calls grow to resume talks with Damascus
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Israel warns Syria from occupied Golan as calls grow to resume talks with Damascus

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued direct warnings to Syria and its President Ahmed al-Sharaa from the summit of Mount Hermon in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, reaffirming Israel’s continued presence there as tensions grow along the Syrian front.

Standing about 35 kilometers from the presidential palace in Damascus, Katz said Israel would maintain its control of the strategic peak, which gives its forces a vantage point overlooking Syria and Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley.

Katz’s remarks came as Israeli officials called for renewed talks between Israel and Damascus, with Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter reportedly being considered to lead the negotiations.

The Israeli Cabinet discussed developments along the Syrian front late Monday amid reported U.S. pressure on Israel to continue negotiations with Damascus.

Some Israeli officials have urged the government to respond to U.S. demands for security arrangements in Syria that would allow Israel, in coordination with Damascus, to maintain freedom of action for its air force in Syrian territory.

The discussions come amid Israeli concerns that the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Syria could strengthen al-Sharaa’s government while leaving Israel with what officials view as further concessions on the Syrian front.

On the ground, Israel has also stepped up military preparations along its northern fronts. From the border with Lebanon to what Israel calls the buffer zone in Syria, all units of the Israeli army’s 595th Reconnaissance Battalion have deployed as part of a four-day exercise simulating growing challenges on the Lebanese and Syrian fronts.

The exercise underscores Israel’s heightened military readiness as it seeks to balance pressure for diplomatic engagement with Damascus against its stated security demands and continued military presence in strategic areas.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Syria

Occupied

Golan

Damascus

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