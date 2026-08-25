Trump says executions of Iran protesters must stop

World News
25-08-2026 | 07:58
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Trump says executions of Iran protesters must stop
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Trump says executions of Iran protesters must stop

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed outrage on Tuesday at the mounting number of executions in Iran of people allegedly involved in historic mass protests earlier this year before the war began.

"The failing Islamic Republic of Iran is not paying large segments of their military, while at the same time killing protesters, even when they are not protesting, at levels not seen before. It is a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions, and must be stopped, NOW," he wrote on Truth Social.



AFP
 

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Trump

US

Executions

Iran

Protesters

US prepares to send diplomats back to Middle East embassies after Iran war evacuations: NYT
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