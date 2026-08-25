Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



More than 400 people have been killed in road crashes across Lebanon since the beginning of 2026, highlighting a worsening road safety crisis as traffic accidents continue to claim lives.



Each death represents more than a statistic: an empty seat, a grieving family and a life permanently changed. Many of those killed are young people who were on their way to work, university or home when they never reached their destination.



The latest figures come amid a sharp increase in traffic accidents in Lebanon. Between 2024 and 2025, the number of recorded crashes rose from 1,991 to 2,680, an increase of 35%, while the number of people killed increased from 389 to 451, or 16%.



The number of injuries also climbed significantly, from 2,359 in 2024 to 3,177 in 2025, representing a 30% increase.



Speeding and distracted driving remain among the leading causes of crashes. In August alone, 33% of recorded accidents were attributed to speeding, while 40% were linked to a lack of attention, including cellphone use and messaging while driving.



The figures have renewed calls for stronger enforcement of Lebanon’s traffic laws and greater responsibility from drivers, alongside government measures to improve road safety, enforce regulations and strengthen monitoring.



While the state bears responsibility for providing safer roads, effective laws and meaningful oversight, road safety also depends on drivers recognizing that their behavior can put the lives of others at risk.



As speeding becomes normalized and drivers continue scrolling or using their phones behind the wheel, traffic deaths will continue to rise unless Lebanon adopts more effective enforcement and preventive measures.