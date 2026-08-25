The price of speed and distraction on Lebanon's roads

News Bulletin Reports
25-08-2026 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
The price of speed and distraction on Lebanon&#39;s roads
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
The price of speed and distraction on Lebanon's roads

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

More than 400 people have been killed in road crashes across Lebanon since the beginning of 2026, highlighting a worsening road safety crisis as traffic accidents continue to claim lives.

Each death represents more than a statistic: an empty seat, a grieving family and a life permanently changed. Many of those killed are young people who were on their way to work, university or home when they never reached their destination.

The latest figures come amid a sharp increase in traffic accidents in Lebanon. Between 2024 and 2025, the number of recorded crashes rose from 1,991 to 2,680, an increase of 35%, while the number of people killed increased from 389 to 451, or 16%.

The number of injuries also climbed significantly, from 2,359 in 2024 to 3,177 in 2025, representing a 30% increase.

Speeding and distracted driving remain among the leading causes of crashes. In August alone, 33% of recorded accidents were attributed to speeding, while 40% were linked to a lack of attention, including cellphone use and messaging while driving.

The figures have renewed calls for stronger enforcement of Lebanon’s traffic laws and greater responsibility from drivers, alongside government measures to improve road safety, enforce regulations and strengthen monitoring.

While the state bears responsibility for providing safer roads, effective laws and meaningful oversight, road safety also depends on drivers recognizing that their behavior can put the lives of others at risk.

As speeding becomes normalized and drivers continue scrolling or using their phones behind the wheel, traffic deaths will continue to rise unless Lebanon adopts more effective enforcement and preventive measures.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Price

Speed

Distraction

Lebanon

Roads

Accidents

LBCI Next
Lebanon's electricity authority starts cutting power over $258 million in unpaid bills
Pressure mounts around Ali al-Taher: Israel seeks to justify continued occupation of South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-30

Ahead of Washington talks: Between Lebanon's demands and Israel's conditions—The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-07-14

Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-19

Lebanon's PM condemns Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Jordan, reaffirms support

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Israel warns Syria from occupied Golan as calls grow to resume talks with Damascus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Lebanon's electricity authority starts cutting power over $258 million in unpaid bills

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-24

Pressure mounts around Ali al-Taher: Israel seeks to justify continued occupation of South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-23

LBCI celebrates 41 years: From the generation that built its legacy to the one writing its next chapter

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-08

Israeli military says it will pursue every successor of Iran's Khamenei

LBCI
World News
2026-07-17

Trump blames Canada for smoke pollution from wildfires

LBCI
World News
2026-03-20

Ukraine deploys units to five Middle East countries to intercept drones

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-17

Khamenei says US 'will not succeed' in destroying Iran as talks start

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

Lebanon and Syria discuss port and railway links to boost economic integration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Lebanon's electricity authority starts cutting power over $258 million in unpaid bills

LBCI
World News
06:18

US prepares to send diplomats back to Middle East embassies after Iran war evacuations: NYT

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Israel warns Syria from occupied Golan as calls grow to resume talks with Damascus

LBCI
World News
05:50

Pakistan and Iran made 'significant progress' in talks on conflict, minister says

LBCI
World News
07:58

Trump says executions of Iran protesters must stop

LBCI
World News
06:01

Rare tornado in southwestern France injures dozens, damages homes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

The price of speed and distraction on Lebanon's roads

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More