Mikati: We stand by Iraq against the Iranian bombardment suffered by the Kurdistan Region of Iraq
Lebanon News
2024-01-18 | 08:04
Mikati: We stand by Iraq against the Iranian bombardment suffered by the Kurdistan Region of Iraq
The caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati discussed the outcomes of his communications in Davos with various foreign leaders, heads of governments, and foreign ministers during a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Abdallah Bou Habib.
Mikati elaborated on the situation in southern Lebanon, particularly in light of the recurrent Israeli attacks on the region, and emphasized the call for an end to Israeli aggression on Gaza.
The conversation also delved into the results of the ministerial-level meeting of the Arab League, held on Wednesday, and the statement issued following the meeting.
Mikati reiterated unwavering support for any Arab state facing aggression and stated, "We stand by Iraq against the Iranian bombardment suffered by the Kurdistan Region of Iraq."
On another note, Mikati received the Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, along with a delegation from the family, thanking him for his condolences on the passing of the Army Commander's mother.
