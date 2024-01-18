Bilateral Security Discussions: Interior Ministers Focus on Drug Trafficking and Regional Cooperation

During his official visit to Qatar, Caretaker Minister of Interior Bassam al-Mawlawi, met with his Jordanian counterpart, Mazen Abdullah Hilal Al-Faraya.

Discussions focused on security matters of mutual interest, particularly the fight against drug trafficking.



The occasion provided an opportunity to present the efforts of the security agencies in both countries to control smuggling operations, especially towards the Gulf Arab states. Agreement was reached to continue the discussions at the earliest convenience.

Additionally, alMawlawi discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting of Arab Interior Ministers in Tunisia at the end of the next month with the Tunisian Minister of Interior, Kamal Al-Faqi.

He also addressed the current developments in the region with the Ministers of Interior of Oman, Hamoud bin Faisal Al-Busaidi, Palestine, Ziyad Mahmoud Hebo al-Raih, and Yemen, Ibrahim Ali Ahmed Haidan.