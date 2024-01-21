News
Parliament website subjected to hacking attempt
Lebanon News
2024-01-21 | 11:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Parliament website subjected to hacking attempt
The Media Affairs Department of the Parliament issued a statement on Sunday confirming that the official website of the Parliament has been subject to a hacking attempt on Sunday.
In response to the security breach, the technical team overseeing the website's management and protection has promptly taken action by freezing the site. The team is actively addressing the situation and implementing necessary measures to secure the website against further unauthorized access.
Lebanon News
Parliament
Website
Hacking
Attempt
Next
Regional security at stake: Hajj Hassan on the interconnected challenges
Two Hamas members killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon: Reuters security sources
Previous
Related Articles
0
Middle East News
2024-01-16
Egypt thwarts drug smuggling attempt on border with Israel
Middle East News
2024-01-16
Egypt thwarts drug smuggling attempt on border with Israel
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-16
Attempts to activate the presidential file
Press Highlights
2024-01-16
Attempts to activate the presidential file
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-13
Egypt's Ambassador: Israeli assertions are another desperate attempt to evade its responsibilities
Lebanon News
2024-01-13
Egypt's Ambassador: Israeli assertions are another desperate attempt to evade its responsibilities
0
Middle East News
2024-01-13
Israeli Army: Three armed Palestinians killed during attempted settlement incursion
Middle East News
2024-01-13
Israeli Army: Three armed Palestinians killed during attempted settlement incursion
Recommended For You
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Kafra attack: Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Kafra attack: Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
Hezbollah threat: Israel considers new strategy amidst security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
Hezbollah threat: Israel considers new strategy amidst security concerns
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Lebanese expatriates: Pillars of economic stability
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Lebanese expatriates: Pillars of economic stability
0
Lebanon News
07:45
Israeli drone strike claims lives of two Hezbollah members in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:45
Israeli drone strike claims lives of two Hezbollah members in Southern Lebanon
Our visitors readings
0
World News
2024-01-15
Ukraine confirms downing two Russian warplanes
World News
2024-01-15
Ukraine confirms downing two Russian warplanes
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-16
Building collapse in Mansourieh's Badran area leaves some residents trapped
Lebanon News
2023-10-16
Building collapse in Mansourieh's Badran area leaves some residents trapped
0
Middle East News
2024-01-17
The story of Israel’s assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 1 - 1982-2000
Middle East News
2024-01-17
The story of Israel’s assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 1 - 1982-2000
0
Middle East News
2024-01-15
Israeli Defense Minister accuses Turkey of serving as Hamas' executive arm
Middle East News
2024-01-15
Israeli Defense Minister accuses Turkey of serving as Hamas' executive arm
Videos
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
08:10
Hamas publishes a memorandum entitled "Our narrative... Why Operation Al-Aqsa Flood?"
Middle East News
08:10
Hamas publishes a memorandum entitled "Our narrative... Why Operation Al-Aqsa Flood?"
2
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South
3
Lebanon News
07:45
Israeli drone strike claims lives of two Hezbollah members in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:45
Israeli drone strike claims lives of two Hezbollah members in Southern Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
Hezbollah threat: Israel considers new strategy amidst security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
Hezbollah threat: Israel considers new strategy amidst security concerns
5
Lebanon News
03:18
Gemayel on Hezbollah's tactics: Weakness of arguments and logic of cancellation
Lebanon News
03:18
Gemayel on Hezbollah's tactics: Weakness of arguments and logic of cancellation
6
Lebanon News
07:23
Security concerns arise: Car targeted near Army checkpoint in Kafra-Sarbine
Lebanon News
07:23
Security concerns arise: Car targeted near Army checkpoint in Kafra-Sarbine
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Kafra attack: Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Kafra attack: Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
07:32
At least two killed in Israeli drone attack in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:32
At least two killed in Israeli drone attack in southern Lebanon
