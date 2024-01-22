LBCI's sources: Saudi Ambassador's visit to Ain el-Tineh tomorrow is unrelated to Quintet's ambassadors' visit plans

2024-01-22 | 09:45
LBCI&#39;s sources: Saudi Ambassador&#39;s visit to Ain el-Tineh tomorrow is unrelated to Quintet&#39;s ambassadors&#39; visit plans
LBCI's sources: Saudi Ambassador's visit to Ain el-Tineh tomorrow is unrelated to Quintet's ambassadors' visit plans

According to sources from LBCI, the upcoming visit of the Saudi ambassador, Walid Bukhari, to Ain el-Tineh on Tuesday is a pre-arranged bilateral visit and is not connected to the scheduled visit of the Quintet's ambassadors.

The timing will be determined next week according to the political forces' agenda and the availability of the Quintet's ambassadors.

