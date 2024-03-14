Quintet Committee expected to visit former President Aoun and Maarab: LBCI sources

Lebanon News
2024-03-14 | 06:18
High views
Quintet Committee expected to visit former President Aoun and Maarab: LBCI sources
Quintet Committee expected to visit former President Aoun and Maarab: LBCI sources

LBCI sources confirmed that the Quintet Committee will visit former President Michel Aoun on Tuesday morning.

The Quintet Committee will also visit Maarab on the same day.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Quintet Committee

Michel Aoun

Maarab

LBCI Previous

