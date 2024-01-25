Hezbollah strikes radar site in Shebaa Farms, achieving direct hits

2024-01-25 | 04:38
Hezbollah strikes radar site in Shebaa Farms, achieving direct hits
Hezbollah strikes radar site in Shebaa Farms, achieving direct hits

Hezbollah announced on Thursday that their fighters successfully targeted a radar site located in the occupied Lebanese farms of Shebaa.

Using precision missile weapons, Hezbollah's operation resulted in direct hits, causing significant damage to the targeted site.

