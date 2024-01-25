Saudi Ambassador Meets with Quintet Committee Ambassadors

Lebanon News
2024-01-25 | 11:38
High views
Saudi Ambassador Meets with Quintet Committee Ambassadors
Saudi Ambassador Meets with Quintet Committee Ambassadors

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari received on Thursday at his residence in Yarzeh the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee: Lisa Johnson of the United States, Hervé Magro of France, Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al Thani of Qatar, and Alaa Moussa of Egypt.
 

European diplomacy in Lebanon: Prioritizing stability in the South over Presidential file
Lebanon's PM Mikati affirms commitment to stability in the South
