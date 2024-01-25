News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi Ambassador Meets with Quintet Committee Ambassadors
Lebanon News
2024-01-25 | 11:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi Ambassador Meets with Quintet Committee Ambassadors
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari received on Thursday at his residence in Yarzeh the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee: Lisa Johnson of the United States, Hervé Magro of France, Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al Thani of Qatar, and Alaa Moussa of Egypt.
Lebanon News
Saudi Arabia
Lebanon
France
Qatar
US
Egypt
Next
European diplomacy in Lebanon: Prioritizing stability in the South over Presidential file
Lebanon's PM Mikati affirms commitment to stability in the South
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-05
Continuous commitment: Egyptian ambassador's pledge to Lebanon's stability
Lebanon News
2023-12-05
Continuous commitment: Egyptian ambassador's pledge to Lebanon's stability
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-28
France and Saudi Arabia join efforts for Lebanon’s stability
Lebanon News
2023-11-28
France and Saudi Arabia join efforts for Lebanon’s stability
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-10
Egypt, Qatar, and the US navigate the maze of Hamas-Israeli hostage negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-10
Egypt, Qatar, and the US navigate the maze of Hamas-Israeli hostage negotiations
0
Lebanon News
02:06
Israeli Army on high alert as suspected infiltrators from Lebanon prompt border mobilization
Lebanon News
02:06
Israeli Army on high alert as suspected infiltrators from Lebanon prompt border mobilization
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Espionage, technology, and warfare: Israel's new 'frontiers' in the conflict with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Espionage, technology, and warfare: Israel's new 'frontiers' in the conflict with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
08:56
Lebanese state files a lawsuit against LBCI: Marhaba Dawle
Lebanon News
08:56
Lebanese state files a lawsuit against LBCI: Marhaba Dawle
0
Lebanon News
06:00
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on air defense site near Kfar Blum
Lebanon News
06:00
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on air defense site near Kfar Blum
0
Lebanon News
05:01
Lebanese Parliament deliberates 2024 budget: Calls for progressive taxes and economic growth; Here are the highlights
Lebanon News
05:01
Lebanese Parliament deliberates 2024 budget: Calls for progressive taxes and economic growth; Here are the highlights
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:06
Israeli Army on high alert as suspected infiltrators from Lebanon prompt border mobilization
Lebanon News
02:06
Israeli Army on high alert as suspected infiltrators from Lebanon prompt border mobilization
0
Lebanon News
11:38
Saudi Ambassador Meets with Quintet Committee Ambassadors
Lebanon News
11:38
Saudi Ambassador Meets with Quintet Committee Ambassadors
0
Middle East News
2024-01-22
Families of Gaza captives confront Knesset Finance Committee, demanding their release: Al Jazeera reports
Middle East News
2024-01-22
Families of Gaza captives confront Knesset Finance Committee, demanding their release: Al Jazeera reports
0
Middle East News
2023-12-26
Telecommunications and internet services completely cut off in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-12-26
Telecommunications and internet services completely cut off in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:00
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on air defense site near Kfar Blum
Lebanon News
06:00
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on air defense site near Kfar Blum
2
Lebanon News
02:06
Israeli Army on high alert as suspected infiltrators from Lebanon prompt border mobilization
Lebanon News
02:06
Israeli Army on high alert as suspected infiltrators from Lebanon prompt border mobilization
3
Lebanon News
08:56
Lebanese state files a lawsuit against LBCI: Marhaba Dawle
Lebanon News
08:56
Lebanese state files a lawsuit against LBCI: Marhaba Dawle
4
Lebanon News
04:38
Hezbollah strikes radar site in Shebaa Farms, achieving direct hits
Lebanon News
04:38
Hezbollah strikes radar site in Shebaa Farms, achieving direct hits
5
Lebanon News
05:01
Lebanese Parliament deliberates 2024 budget: Calls for progressive taxes and economic growth; Here are the highlights
Lebanon News
05:01
Lebanese Parliament deliberates 2024 budget: Calls for progressive taxes and economic growth; Here are the highlights
6
Press Highlights
00:22
European diplomacy in Lebanon: Prioritizing stability in the South over Presidential file
Press Highlights
00:22
European diplomacy in Lebanon: Prioritizing stability in the South over Presidential file
7
Press Highlights
01:02
Diplomatic Intrigue: Saudi Ambassador to host Quintet meeting on Thursday
Press Highlights
01:02
Diplomatic Intrigue: Saudi Ambassador to host Quintet meeting on Thursday
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Espionage, technology, and warfare: Israel's new 'frontiers' in the conflict with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Espionage, technology, and warfare: Israel's new 'frontiers' in the conflict with Hezbollah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More