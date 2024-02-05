Bou Habib highlights Humanitarian Needs during Reception of International Red Cross President

2024-02-05 | 05:17
Bou Habib highlights Humanitarian Needs during Reception of International Red Cross President
Bou Habib highlights Humanitarian Needs during Reception of International Red Cross President

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib, affirmed during his reception of the President of the International Red Cross, Kate Forbes, and the accompanying delegation, the presence of about one hundred thousand displaced persons from southern Lebanon.
He explained that this is a result of recent events and Israeli attacks.
He emphasized that they are in urgent need of care and assistance, stating, "Any possible assistance from the International Red Cross is welcome."
 

