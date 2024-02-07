Choucair discusses with Wronecka the latest developments, emphasizing the speedy election of a president

2024-02-07 | 08:58
Choucair discusses with Wronecka the latest developments, emphasizing the speedy election of a president
2min
Choucair discusses with Wronecka the latest developments, emphasizing the speedy election of a president

The head of the economic bodies, former minister Mohammad Choucair, received on Wednesday at the Chamber of Commerce Industry of Beirut and Mount Lebanon the Special Coordinator of the United Nations in Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka. 

They discussed the latest developments in Lebanon, particularly the election of a president, the functioning of constitutional institutions, and addressing the Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon.

After a lengthy discussion, both of them expressed their "deep regret on the presidential vacancy after more than a year and three months." 

They emphasized "the need to expedite the election of a president and the formation of a new government, with their priority being the implementation of an economic, financial, and social recovery plan, comprehensive reforms, and reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)."

They also emphasized, in the face of the social collapse occurring in Lebanon, the "need to implement extensive social support programs to protect the Lebanese society."

They addressed the issue of Syrian refugees, with Choucair presenting Wronecka with the significant risks posed by the Syrian refugee crisis on various levels in Lebanon and for the Lebanese people. He warned that "Lebanon and the Lebanese society can no longer bear more, and that this crisis has become an existential one for Lebanon.”

They stressed on the "necessity of broad international cooperation to find serious and effective solutions to the refugee crisis, ensuring a safe and dignified return to their homeland."
 

Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis
Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice
