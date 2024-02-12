Iraq dedicated to OPEC, will not produce more than four mln bpd, says minister

World News
2024-02-12 | 07:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iraq dedicated to OPEC, will not produce more than four mln bpd, says minister
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Iraq dedicated to OPEC, will not produce more than four mln bpd, says minister

Iraq is committed to OPEC decisions and after its second voluntary cut announced in December it is also committed to producing no more than 4 million barrels per day (bpd), oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani told reporters on Monday.

Iraq's current crude oil exports range between 3.35 million and 3.4 million bpd, he added.

The oil minister said talks with international oil companies operating in Iraqi Kurdistan are making progress towards resolving a dispute which has halted Iraq's northern oil exports.

"Resumption of exports from the Kurdistan region is linked to the resumption of production from the fields in the region. Talks with the companies operating in the region are on their way to reach a resolution in the near future," said Abdel-Ghani.

Iraq's deputy oil minister for upstream affairs said in November that a resumption of northern crude exports depended on re-negotiating current production-sharing contracts to change them to a profit-sharing model.

Turkey halted Iraq's 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of northern exports on March 25 last year after an arbitration ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) which ordered Ankara to pay Baghdad damages for unauthorised exports between 2014 and 2018.

Reuters
 

World News

Iraq

OPEC

Hayan Abdel-Ghani

International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)

LBCI Next
As 'Putin is watching', the US Senate moves forward with Ukraine and Israel funding
Britain sanctions four Israelis over aggression against Palestinians in West Bank
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-11

US forces withdrawal from Iraq: New round of negotiations between Washington and Baghdad

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-09

Iran's proxies in Iraq: Who are Iraq's armed factions?

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-08

Hezbollah condemns Abu Baqir al-Saadi's assassination: This crime is a blatant violation of Iraq's sovereignty

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-08

Baghdad accuses Global Coalition of becoming 'destabilizing factor for Iraq'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: A sticking point in regional relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:03

Strategic location: What is the role of the UAE in Somalia?

LBCI
World News
11:48

Paris reveals network of 'organized Russian propaganda' targeting Europe, the US

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Operation Golden Hand: Will Israel's operation lead to a successful prisoner exchange deal or a more obstructive path?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-09

Oil heads for weekly gains after Israel rejects ceasefire offer

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:32

Nasrallah and Al-Nakhalah discuss Gaza and West Bank: Towards victory

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:46

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Israeli airstrike targets car in Bint Jbeil, injures one taken to hospital

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
03:11

Yemeni Armed Forces reportedly target US ship 'Star Iris' in Red Sea

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Abdollahian's reassurances to Hezbollah: Absorb strikes as we negotiate with Washington

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

Hezbollah official injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Israeli airstrike targets car in Bint Jbeil, injures one taken to hospital

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:46

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50

Israel: More than 12,000 Hamas militants killed in Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Israeli drone strikes Khiam, conducts two raids near Odeisseh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More