Prime Minister Najib Mikati said at the beginning of the cabinet session, "The talk circulating about monopolizing the country's management, the duopoly, and similar statements are far from reality."



He said, "I am not inclined to assume anyone's role or take anyone's place, and when there is a vacuum, the blame should be directed at those causing it, not those seeking to manage the country to prevent the negative impact of the vacuum."



He added, "We reiterate the call for the election of a president for the republic as soon as possible, and if today we assume the powers and role of the president as a judge among all Lebanese, when someone feels there is some bias or overstepping, let us address it at the cabinet table, away from the odious sectarian logic."



"The basis is to talk to each other and reach the desired solutions for the good of all Lebanese, not just one sect or group alone," he said.



Mikati also addressed the issue of compensation for employees in the public sector and the military, as well as productivity allowances for employees in the public sector, the military, and retirees.



He said: "On Friday, a series of financial meetings were held, revealing continued disparities among employees in the public and military sectors. Hence, I requested to postpone the completion of studying this file until all numbers are reviewed."



"Meetings will be held next week with representatives from the army, internal security forces, and retirees, with the participation of ministers who wish to attend," he continued.



Moreover, Mikati emphasized, "As a result of communications with the Central Bank of Lebanon, it was also decided to postpone this matter until all numbers are reviewed to prevent any negative impact on exchange rate stability."