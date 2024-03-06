The head of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea, saw that "the axis of resistance, in all its components and colors, bears the responsibility for paralyzing and disabling the country, especially amid these difficult and dangerous circumstances."



He considered that "the only solution, yesterday and today, lies in calling on the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, from his constitutional duties to a session for presidential elections with consecutive rounds until a new president is elected for the country."



Geagea considered that "the initiative of 'National Moderation Bloc' has led to cornering the resistance, to the extent that its sources were forced to repeat its well-known statement in more than one media outlet today, insisting on electing a president who protects the back of the resistance. And in the style of "from your mouth, I condemn you."



Geagea said: "The resistance condemned itself for the thousandth time by being responsible for the presidential vacuum through its rejection of the constitutional mechanism that stipulates an open session with consecutive sessions, keeping the country legislated in the face of vacuum, constitutional chaos, financial collapse, and political instability."



In addition, he stated, "The bloc of 'loyalty to the resistance' remains adamant: our first, last, and final candidate is the head of the Marada Movement, and there is no room for any other discussion, thus thwarting the axis of resistance's attempt to form the 'National Moderation' coalition and all our attempts to end the presidential vacuum."



He added, "And what is worse than what has been presented is that this axis obstructs on the pretext that it has not been able for over a year and four months to secure the necessary votes to ensure the success of its presidential candidate."



"From this standpoint, it continues to obstruct the elections, betting on exhausting everyone and persuading them to elect Franjieh as president, which will not happen this time," he continued.



Moreover, Geagea pointed out that with every new presidential initiative, the mask falls off, and tangible evidence shows that the opposition repeatedly declares that the axis of resistance does not want dialogue.



"All it seeks through repeated calls for dialogue is an attempt to divide the ranks of those who do not want their candidate by seeking to persuade some with some gains in exchange for supporting their former minister candidate Sleiman Franjieh," he said.