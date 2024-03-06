News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Highlight
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Geagea: Holding axis of resistance responsible for Lebanon's Presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
2024-03-06 | 07:23
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Geagea: Holding axis of resistance responsible for Lebanon's Presidential vacuum
The head of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea, saw that "the axis of resistance, in all its components and colors, bears the responsibility for paralyzing and disabling the country, especially amid these difficult and dangerous circumstances."
He considered that "the only solution, yesterday and today, lies in calling on the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, from his constitutional duties to a session for presidential elections with consecutive rounds until a new president is elected for the country."
Geagea considered that "the initiative of 'National Moderation Bloc' has led to cornering the resistance, to the extent that its sources were forced to repeat its well-known statement in more than one media outlet today, insisting on electing a president who protects the back of the resistance. And in the style of "from your mouth, I condemn you."
Geagea said: "The resistance condemned itself for the thousandth time by being responsible for the presidential vacuum through its rejection of the constitutional mechanism that stipulates an open session with consecutive sessions, keeping the country legislated in the face of vacuum, constitutional chaos, financial collapse, and political instability."
In addition, he stated, "The bloc of 'loyalty to the resistance' remains adamant: our first, last, and final candidate is the head of the Marada Movement, and there is no room for any other discussion, thus thwarting the axis of resistance's attempt to form the 'National Moderation' coalition and all our attempts to end the presidential vacuum."
He added, "And what is worse than what has been presented is that this axis obstructs on the pretext that it has not been able for over a year and four months to secure the necessary votes to ensure the success of its presidential candidate."
"From this standpoint, it continues to obstruct the elections, betting on exhausting everyone and persuading them to elect Franjieh as president, which will not happen this time," he continued.
Moreover, Geagea pointed out that with every new presidential initiative, the mask falls off, and tangible evidence shows that the opposition repeatedly declares that the axis of resistance does not want dialogue.
"All it seeks through repeated calls for dialogue is an attempt to divide the ranks of those who do not want their candidate by seeking to persuade some with some gains in exchange for supporting their former minister candidate Sleiman Franjieh," he said.
Lebanon News
Samir Geagea
Axis Of Resistance
National Moderation Bloc
President
Vacuum
Nabih Berri
Lebanon
Next
Kabalan: The Resistance's actions are a sovereign necessity and national duty
PM Mikati engages World Bank on Lebanon's economic struggles
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19
Parliamentary delegation in London: Initiative to address war in Lebanon and presidential vacuum
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19
Parliamentary delegation in London: Initiative to address war in Lebanon and presidential vacuum
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11
Lisa Johnson's new mission in Lebanon amid presidential vacuum, regional conflicts
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11
Lisa Johnson's new mission in Lebanon amid presidential vacuum, regional conflicts
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-09
Samir Geagea stands firm: Lebanon needs a President dedicated to reforms, not regional deals
Lebanon News
2024-01-09
Samir Geagea stands firm: Lebanon needs a President dedicated to reforms, not regional deals
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-05
Berri backs the National Moderation Bloc's presidential initiative
Press Highlights
2024-03-05
Berri backs the National Moderation Bloc's presidential initiative
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:38
Hezbollah conducts precision drone strike on Metula site
Lebanon News
08:38
Hezbollah conducts precision drone strike on Metula site
0
Lebanon News
08:22
Lebanon's urgent appeal: Mikati warns against halting UNRWA financing
Lebanon News
08:22
Lebanon's urgent appeal: Mikati warns against halting UNRWA financing
0
Lebanon News
07:59
Resolution 1701: Key to Lebanon's peace amid Cairo negotiations
Lebanon News
07:59
Resolution 1701: Key to Lebanon's peace amid Cairo negotiations
0
Lebanon News
07:46
Kabalan: The Resistance's actions are a sovereign necessity and national duty
Lebanon News
07:46
Kabalan: The Resistance's actions are a sovereign necessity and national duty
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-03-04
Russian warship arrives in Qatar for defense exhibition
Middle East News
2024-03-04
Russian warship arrives in Qatar for defense exhibition
0
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Erdogan: The West is the main culprit in the Gaza massacres
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Erdogan: The West is the main culprit in the Gaza massacres
0
Variety and Tech
10:56
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users
Variety and Tech
10:56
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:52
Britain to warn Israel over famine in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:52
Britain to warn Israel over famine in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:46
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:46
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
2
Variety and Tech
10:56
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users
Variety and Tech
10:56
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users
3
Lebanon News
14:22
Hezbollah strikes Israeli settlement: Direct hit and confirmed injuries
Lebanon News
14:22
Hezbollah strikes Israeli settlement: Direct hit and confirmed injuries
4
Press Highlights
00:26
Hochstein offers Lebanon economic incentives, promises swift return after Gaza truce
Press Highlights
00:26
Hochstein offers Lebanon economic incentives, promises swift return after Gaza truce
5
Lebanon News
11:47
Three civilians killed from one family due to Israeli airstrike in Houla, ongoing search for survivors
Lebanon News
11:47
Three civilians killed from one family due to Israeli airstrike in Houla, ongoing search for survivors
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanese state initiates roadmap to address Syrian refugee crisis: Mechanism unveiled
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanese state initiates roadmap to address Syrian refugee crisis: Mechanism unveiled
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Stalled ceasefire negotiations with Hamas: Israel's retreat on demands and internal discord
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Stalled ceasefire negotiations with Hamas: Israel's retreat on demands and internal discord
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Hamas official: No exchange of hostages and captives without ceasefire declaration
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Hamas official: No exchange of hostages and captives without ceasefire declaration
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More