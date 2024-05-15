One dead, two injured in New Caledonia amid unrest

2024-05-15 | 01:34
One dead, two injured in New Caledonia amid unrest
One dead, two injured in New Caledonia amid unrest

A person was shot dead on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, and two others were injured in Noumea, New Caledonia, during riots that have rocked the archipelago since Monday, according to Louis Le Franc, the High Commissioner of the French Republic.

He explained, "Three injured individuals were taken to the emergency room; one of them died after being shot. It was not by police or gendarmerie gunfire."

