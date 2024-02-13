In a Tuesday speech, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said: "What we have been doing in Lebanon for 129 days until today, as well as what our brothers are doing on other fronts, is primarily a sincere support and response to the responsibility entrusted to each one of us."

Hezbollah's leader emphasized that: "What we are doing on the Lebanese front is a national responsibility, and the existence of Israel in the region is a disaster for all the peoples of the region."



"The weak, vulnerable, and fearful Israel is the one that poses the least harm to the region and Lebanon. Our interest lies in having an occupied enemy defeated and weakened," he added.



Nasrallah also stressed that: "What is happening and continues to happen to people in the Gaza Strip should shake the conscience of every person in this world, and what we are doing on our Lebanese front is a national responsibility."

Moreover, he pointed out: "Those who bear the brunt of the confrontation on the Lebanese front are our people in the border villages, especially in the South, and Lebanon stands in solidarity with them."

Hezbollah's leader indicated: "The political gains carried by Arab and foreign delegations handling negotiations related to the Lebanese southern front cannot affect our position or stop the Lebanese front, which is a front of support and solidarity."

Nasrallah stated as well that "All the delegations that have come to Lebanon have one goal: the security and protection of Israel, and to stop the firing on Israeli sites."

Furthermore, he said: "The front in southern Lebanon is a front of pressure, support, backing, solidarity, and participation in inflicting defeat on the Israeli enemy, weakening it, and the ceasefire will happen on this front when aggression on Gaza stops