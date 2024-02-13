Hezbollah's Nasrallah highlights collective responsibility in Lebanon's affairs

Lebanon News
2024-02-13 | 08:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah&#39;s Nasrallah highlights collective responsibility in Lebanon&#39;s affairs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Hezbollah's Nasrallah highlights collective responsibility in Lebanon's affairs

In a Tuesday speech, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said: "What we have been doing in Lebanon for 129 days until today, as well as what our brothers are doing on other fronts, is primarily a sincere support and response to the responsibility entrusted to each one of us."
 
Hezbollah's leader emphasized that: "What we are doing on the Lebanese front is a national responsibility, and the existence of Israel in the region is a disaster for all the peoples of the region."

"The weak, vulnerable, and fearful Israel is the one that poses the least harm to the region and Lebanon. Our interest lies in having an occupied enemy defeated and weakened," he added.

Nasrallah also stressed that: "What is happening and continues to happen to people in the Gaza Strip should shake the conscience of every person in this world, and what we are doing on our Lebanese front is a national responsibility."
 
Moreover, he pointed out: "Those who bear the brunt of the confrontation on the Lebanese front are our people in the border villages, especially in the South, and Lebanon stands in solidarity with them."
 
Hezbollah's leader indicated: "The political gains carried by Arab and foreign delegations handling negotiations related to the Lebanese southern front cannot affect our position or stop the Lebanese front, which is a front of support and solidarity."
 
Nasrallah stated as well that "All the delegations that have come to Lebanon have one goal: the security and protection of Israel, and to stop the firing on Israeli sites."
 
Furthermore, he said: "The front in southern Lebanon is a front of pressure, support, backing, solidarity, and participation in inflicting defeat on the Israeli enemy, weakening it, and the ceasefire will happen on this front when aggression on Gaza stops

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Hassan Nasrallah

Lebanon

Affairs

LBCI Next
Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet
Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:16

France proposes Hezbollah withdrawal, border talks for Israel-Lebanon truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-12

Gemayel: Lebanon is a country of freedom, and Hezbollah is harming the essence of its existence

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-12

Hezbollah official injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-10

Failed Israeli drone assassination in Lebanon kills two, including Hezbollah member, amid ongoing conflict

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Mikati's stance on South: Ongoing communication and Munich Conference meetings, including Hochstein

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Al Jazeera condemns targeting of journalists by Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:51

Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Marj site

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Kataeb: Abdollahian's statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-11

Al-Qassam Brigades: Two Israeli hostages killed and eight injured as a result of ongoing Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-11

Iranian president arrives in Saudi Arabia for Islamic-Arab summit on Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Mikati's stance on South: Ongoing communication and Munich Conference meetings, including Hochstein

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-12

Rafah crisis: Over a million displaced Palestinians await fate as Israeli army prepares ground operation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42

Al Jazeera: Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail Abou Omar injured by an Israeli drone north of Rafah

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:04

Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:37

Saad Hariri's speech: Insights into the next phase

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Hezbollah's Nasrallah highlights collective responsibility in Lebanon's affairs

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:45

Fuel prices surge in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Kataeb: Abdollahian's statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:50

French Proposal for De-escalation Between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:00

Egypt's Economic Challenges: Lessons from Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More