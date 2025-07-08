News
Kremlin says arming Ukraine prolongs war after Trump pledges more weapons
World News
08-07-2025 | 06:00
Kremlin says arming Ukraine prolongs war after Trump pledges more weapons
The Kremlin on Tuesday warned that sending arms to Ukraine only serves to prolong the conflict, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump pledged "more weapons" for Ukraine to defend itself.
"It is obvious, of course, that these actions probably do not align with attempts to promote a peaceful resolution," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying in a briefing.
Peskov also criticized European countries for "actively contributing to the continuation of hostilities" with their arms supplies to Ukraine.
AFP
World News
Russia
Kremlin
Ukraine
Conflict
Donald Trump
