Kremlin says arming Ukraine prolongs war after Trump pledges more weapons

The Kremlin on Tuesday warned that sending arms to Ukraine only serves to prolong the conflict, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump pledged "more weapons" for Ukraine to defend itself.



"It is obvious, of course, that these actions probably do not align with attempts to promote a peaceful resolution," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying in a briefing.



Peskov also criticized European countries for "actively contributing to the continuation of hostilities" with their arms supplies to Ukraine.



