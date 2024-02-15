News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PM Mikati condemns ongoing Israeli aggression, calls for new complaint to UNSC
Lebanon News
2024-02-15 | 04:32
High views
Share
Share
2
min
PM Mikati condemns ongoing Israeli aggression, calls for new complaint to UNSC
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati issued a strong condemnation on Thursday against the increasing Israeli aggression targeting southern Lebanon, according to the National News Agency (NNA).
Mikati's statement comes in response to recent Israeli airstrikes, including one in Nabatieh that resulted in the death of seven members of a single family.
Expressing grave concern over the situation, Prime Minister Mikati emphasized the urgent need for international intervention.
He stated, "In the face of the escalation of this Israeli aggression, the martyrdom of the victims, and the immense destruction caused by the aggression, I consulted with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Abdallah Bou Habib, on the situation, and requested the urgent submission of a new complaint against Israel to the United Nations Security Council."
Despite calls for restraint and de-escalation, Mikati highlighted the continued Israeli aggression, urging international stakeholders to take decisive action to deter further attacks.
Moreover, Mikati said, "In light of the escalation of the aggression, I instructed the Minister of Environment to convene an urgent meeting of the Disaster Risk Management to monitor the situation."
"I also received an update from the Minister of Health on the health and hospital situation in the south and the urgent steps being taken," he added.
The Lebanese government's response underscores the gravity of the situation and the pressing need for international intervention to prevent further bloodshed and destruction in the region.
Lebanon News
Najib Mikati
Complaint
Abdallah Bou Habib
Nabatieh
Israel
Airstrike
Next
Maronite league convenes to address current crisis repercussions and future challenges
Teymour Joumblatt: Hezbollah is trying to avoid the escalation of war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-08
Israeli airstrike targeted two Hezbollah members in Nabatieh, one of them is in critical condition
Lebanon News
2024-02-08
Israeli airstrike targeted two Hezbollah members in Nabatieh, one of them is in critical condition
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-08
Israeli airstrike targets a car in Nabatieh
Lebanon News
2024-02-08
Israeli airstrike targets a car in Nabatieh
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-18
Israeli airstrike targets Nabatieh for the first time, targeting aluminum factory in Toul
Lebanon News
2023-11-18
Israeli airstrike targets Nabatieh for the first time, targeting aluminum factory in Toul
0
Lebanon News
07:07
Berri condemns Israel's massacre in Nabatieh: A chronicle of aggression
Lebanon News
07:07
Berri condemns Israel's massacre in Nabatieh: A chronicle of aggression
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:52
Israeli Air Force carries heavy munitions in Lebanese skies, Minister confirms
Lebanon News
08:52
Israeli Air Force carries heavy munitions in Lebanese skies, Minister confirms
0
Lebanon News
08:13
Strong Republic Bloc appeals to Constitutional Council against budget law
Lebanon News
08:13
Strong Republic Bloc appeals to Constitutional Council against budget law
0
Lebanon News
07:53
Death toll from Israeli strike in southern Lebanon rises to ten, including a Hezbollah official: AFP
Lebanon News
07:53
Death toll from Israeli strike in southern Lebanon rises to ten, including a Hezbollah official: AFP
0
Lebanon News
07:22
Hezbollah mourns loss of martyr Hussein Ahmad Aqeel
Lebanon News
07:22
Hezbollah mourns loss of martyr Hussein Ahmad Aqeel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-06-24
Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action
Sports News
2023-06-24
Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action
0
Middle East News
05:18
US Central Command conducts successful strikes against Houthi threats in Yemen
Middle East News
05:18
US Central Command conducts successful strikes against Houthi threats in Yemen
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-18
Taymour Jumblatt initiates new talks
Press Highlights
2024-01-18
Taymour Jumblatt initiates new talks
0
Lebanon News
04:55
Nabatieh attack update: Israeli strike claims eight lives - search operations continue
Lebanon News
04:55
Nabatieh attack update: Israeli strike claims eight lives - search operations continue
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:27
Israeli army hits a series of Hezbollah targets: Here are the details
Lebanon News
10:27
Israeli army hits a series of Hezbollah targets: Here are the details
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Nasrallah's call for caution: Warning of high-tech surveillance and phone usage threat
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Nasrallah's call for caution: Warning of high-tech surveillance and phone usage threat
3
Lebanon News
23:45
Nine civilians killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon
Lebanon News
23:45
Nine civilians killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:10
Numbers reveal 'grim' reality: The aftermath of Israeli war on Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:10
Numbers reveal 'grim' reality: The aftermath of Israeli war on Lebanon
5
Middle East News
09:32
Israeli government spokesperson says Israeli killed in rocket barrage from Lebanon
Middle East News
09:32
Israeli government spokesperson says Israeli killed in rocket barrage from Lebanon
6
Press Highlights
00:34
South Lebanon faces unprecedented shelling as political developments unfold with Saad Hariri's presence
Press Highlights
00:34
South Lebanon faces unprecedented shelling as political developments unfold with Saad Hariri's presence
7
Lebanon News
01:18
Israeli attack on Nabatieh: LBCI sources reveal preliminary toll: Six martyrs and 11 wounded
Lebanon News
01:18
Israeli attack on Nabatieh: LBCI sources reveal preliminary toll: Six martyrs and 11 wounded
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Saad Hariri's message to supporters: A call to action for Lebanon's future
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Saad Hariri's message to supporters: A call to action for Lebanon's future
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More