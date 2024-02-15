PM Mikati condemns ongoing Israeli aggression, calls for new complaint to UNSC

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati issued a strong condemnation on Thursday against the increasing Israeli aggression targeting southern Lebanon, according to the National News Agency (NNA).



Mikati's statement comes in response to recent Israeli airstrikes, including one in Nabatieh that resulted in the death of seven members of a single family.



Expressing grave concern over the situation, Prime Minister Mikati emphasized the urgent need for international intervention.



He stated, "In the face of the escalation of this Israeli aggression, the martyrdom of the victims, and the immense destruction caused by the aggression, I consulted with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Abdallah Bou Habib, on the situation, and requested the urgent submission of a new complaint against Israel to the United Nations Security Council."



Despite calls for restraint and de-escalation, Mikati highlighted the continued Israeli aggression, urging international stakeholders to take decisive action to deter further attacks.



Moreover, Mikati said, "In light of the escalation of the aggression, I instructed the Minister of Environment to convene an urgent meeting of the Disaster Risk Management to monitor the situation."



"I also received an update from the Minister of Health on the health and hospital situation in the south and the urgent steps being taken," he added.



The Lebanese government's response underscores the gravity of the situation and the pressing need for international intervention to prevent further bloodshed and destruction in the region.