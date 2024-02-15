Strong Republic Bloc appeals to Constitutional Council against budget law

Lebanon News
2024-02-15 | 08:13
High views
Strong Republic Bloc appeals to Constitutional Council against budget law
Strong Republic Bloc appeals to Constitutional Council against budget law

MPs Ghassan Hasbani, George Okais, and Razi El-Hage, on behalf of the "Strong Republic Bloc," submitted an appeal to the Constitutional Council against the 2024 budget law at one o'clock Thursday afternoon. 

The appeal was officially registered in the Council's records on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

Most bloc MPs signed the appeal petition, citing several reasons, notably "the absence of account cur and budget knights."

The law was published in the official gazette Thursday morning.

