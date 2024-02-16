Teymour Joumblatt clarifies: Maximum international efforts needed for immediate ceasefire

2024-02-16
Teymour Joumblatt clarifies: Maximum international efforts needed for immediate ceasefire
Teymour Joumblatt clarifies: Maximum international efforts needed for immediate ceasefire

The head of the Progressive Socialist Party, MP Teymour Joumblatt, reiterated his call for the need to be cautious and alert to the possibility of the war expanding and dragging Lebanon into it on a larger scale, especially as Israeli hostilities continue to escalate. 

He pointed out that the US administration has so far failed to prevent this Israeli madness and that the required action is to exert maximum international efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire.

He emphasized that Joumblatt meant this in his speech to the Progressive Youth Organization, so clarification was necessary.

