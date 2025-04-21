Lebanon's President Aoun visits Patriarch al-Rahi following hip surgery

Lebanon News
21-04-2025 | 03:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s President Aoun visits Patriarch al-Rahi following hip surgery
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's President Aoun visits Patriarch al-Rahi following hip surgery

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun visited Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi on Monday morning at Hôtel-Dieu Hospital in Beirut, where he checked on his health following a successful hip surgery.

The Patriarch underwent the operation after suffering a fall during Easter Mass on Sunday at the patriarchal seat in Bkerki, which resulted in a hip fracture.

President Aoun was briefed on the medical team's positive assessment of al-Rahi's recovery and wished him a speedy return to full health. 

Patriarch al-Rahi expressed his gratitude to the president for his visit and concern.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

President

Joseph Aoun

Visit

Patriarch

al-Rahi

Hip

Surgery

LBCI Next
Speaker Berri follows up on recent Israeli attacks in South Lebanon
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah targets' in South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-02

Patriarch al-Rahi congratulates President Aoun on recent appointments, warns against unilateral breaches of ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-11

Lebanon's President Aoun visits Beirut Port to inspect customs and security operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-19

Patriarch al-Rahi urges hope and education reform in Easter message

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-16

Saudi Ambassador meets Patriarch Al-Rahi, discuss regional and Lebanese developments

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Israel eyes deeper Lebanon incursions: Israeli report calls Lebanese Army's response a 'game-changer'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

From ceasefire to daily strikes: Hezbollah disarmament debate coincides with renewed Israeli aggression

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Timeline for Hezbollah disarmament: Is there an external green light to bypass the timeframe issue?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon hopes to turn positive signals into IMF agreement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-02

Jordan's King Abdullah to meet with Trump on Feb. 11

LBCI
World News
05:18

Paris Notre-Dame cathedral bells ring out 88 times in honor of Pope

LBCI
World News
2025-02-19

Ukraine calls Putin's claims of new offensive from Kursk region a 'lie'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-18

Power balance at risk: Could sectarian parity collapse in Beirut's municipal elections?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More