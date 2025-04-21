Lebanese President Joseph Aoun visited Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi on Monday morning at Hôtel-Dieu Hospital in Beirut, where he checked on his health following a successful hip surgery.



The Patriarch underwent the operation after suffering a fall during Easter Mass on Sunday at the patriarchal seat in Bkerki, which resulted in a hip fracture.



President Aoun was briefed on the medical team's positive assessment of al-Rahi's recovery and wished him a speedy return to full health.



Patriarch al-Rahi expressed his gratitude to the president for his visit and concern.