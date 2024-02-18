Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, MP Hassan Fadlallah affirmed that the resistance in Lebanon is learning lessons from this war.



He said it is adapting its work, capabilities, tactics, and plans for the present and future based on the current situation.



In addition, it is building its capacities for the future, striving to obtain every possible capability, and using their creative minds to find solutions to all the requirements imposed by this war.



During a commemorative celebration, he pointed out that "our brothers today, whether on the field level, in planning, or creativity, are placing all scenarios and options in front of them."



"They are dealing with every Israeli threat as targeting our country, adopting its stance and plans to confront such a threat, responding to it at its level and proportionate to it according to the equation announced by the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, from Kiryat Shmona to Eilat."



MP Fadlallah emphasized that "from the Lebanese perspective, our country, especially the South, is one of the most affected by the consequences of the aggression on Gaza."



He mentioned that the South is in "the heart of danger and a target of the Israeli enemy, as evidenced by the leaked information about the preemptive strike, as well as political pressures."



Furthermore, Fadlallah stressed that "the Israeli enemy was not ready to leave this front, so one of the blessings of our fight is that we exposed and thwarted all Israeli plans before they started, whether through a preemptive strike or pressures and threats."



"Therefore, the sacrifices made by the martyrs and the contributions of the border residents from their blood and livelihoods protect the country, prevent a wide Israeli war, and foil Israeli schemes aimed at undermining the elements of strength possessed by Lebanon, namely this resistance," he continued.