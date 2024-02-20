Path to presidential agreement: Gebran Bassil emphasizes dialogue amidst looming war

President of the Free Patriotic Movement, Gebran Bassil, affirmed that dialogue is the path to understanding and agreeing on a name for the presidency.



"We will initiate efforts to reach consensus on a program, specifications, and a name, providing a specific and short deadline for transitioning to open sessions in the Parliament in case of non-consensus, to ensure democratic elections," he said.



He affirmed: "We will submit a parliamentary petition before the Supreme Council for the Trial of Presidents and Ministers requesting an accusation against those who violated the constitution, and we will see who will sign with us or we will sign with him. Additionally, we will file an appeal with the State Council."



Bassil said: "We do not want to lead Lebanon into war without it meaning surrender to Israel. Here lies the delicate balance between war and peace. The responsibility for going to war or not lies with those who decide, and they will bear the responsibility."



He added: "We will stand with them or against them depending on the soundness of their decision."