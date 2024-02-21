Accountability in Lebanon: Geagea's critique of government procrastination

Lebanon News
2024-02-21 | 03:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Accountability in Lebanon: Geagea&#39;s critique of government procrastination
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Accountability in Lebanon: Geagea's critique of government procrastination

Samir Geagea, the Lebanese Forces party leader, saw "that the deterioration occurring in the state is due to two reasons: first, the existence of a team preventing the establishment of an actual state, and second, the presence of some officials, who are not responsible, contributing through their actions to further deterioration in the state."

He indicated that the most evident example at this level is what has been happening for about a year and a half in the real estate departments in Mount Lebanon. 

"Despite the condemning, denouncing, and rejecting stances, and despite the meetings, gatherings, and follow-ups, the crisis continues to revolve in the same empty circle, without taking practical and serious steps to restore things in these departments to their normal state," he said.

Geagea mentioned, "This situation has resulted in suspending about a hundred thousand transactions in these departments, with estimated losses of about one trillion Lebanese pounds monthly."

He added, "We hold the government in general and the Ministry of Finance, in particular, responsible for the procrastination, first, in not finding the required solutions to reopen the real estate departments, second, in not making the necessary and sufficient efforts, third, in not taking strict and decisive measures, and fourth, in not establishing a mechanism to regulate the work of these departments."

Moreover, Geagea considered, "All the technical excuses are invalid because if they were truly technical, they should have been resolved months ago."

"There is no justification, neither near nor far, for this ongoing closure of the real estate departments in Mount Lebanon, especially since their closure has led and continues to lead to the suspension of 63 economic facilities directly linked to these departments," Geagea stated.

He emphasized the necessity of setting a clear and very rapid roadmap to reopen the real estate departments today rather than tomorrow, and the Minister of Finance bears direct responsibility for the delay and the financial and economic losses resulting from the closure of these departments.

Lebanon News

Samir Geagea

Lebanon

Government

Real Estate

Departments

LBCI Next
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army support conference in Paris postponed
Ministry of Energy refutes Israeli claims: Facilities belong to EBML
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-19

Samir Geagea urges timely municipal elections despite military operations in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-14

Israeli government spokesperson says Israeli killed in rocket barrage from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-08

George Maarawi to LBCI: Updating administrative transactions solves real estate departments' crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-11

Escalating Tensions in Lebanon: International Diplomacy, Regional Concerns, and Governmental Challenges in 2024

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

Colonel Sandro Iervolino unveils Italy's unwavering support for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Hezbollah strikes Israeli military positions in two settlements

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

NNA: A citizen martyred and her daughter critically injured due to an airstrike on Majdal Zun town

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army support conference in Paris postponed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-02

Netanyahu's advisor to MSNBC: We did not claim responsibility for the Beirut attack, and it did not target the Lebanese government or Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19

Parliamentary delegation in London: Initiative to address war in Lebanon and presidential vacuum

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-11

Saudi Arabia sends $250 million in aid to Yemen

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Ministry of Energy refutes Israeli claims: Facilities belong to EBML

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Ex-President Aoun cautions against Hezbollah using war as leverage in presidential elections

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:43

Tensions Rise: French warning signals Israeli action against Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:40

Banking Association's response to financial recovery strategy and legal action

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:53

Beirut's golden achievement: Ranking first place in economic resilience on World Tourism Day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Withdrawal and loans: Effects of exchange rate fluctuations between LBP 15,000 and 25,000

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Choueifat disaster: Building collapse raises questions of legal responsibility, as toll rises

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:36

Residential building in Basta area evacuated after collapse warnings: Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Agricultural sector in danger: Repercussions of Israeli attacks on Southern Lebanon's agriculture

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More