Young girl martyred in airstrike targeting Majdal Zoun

A young girl succumbed to her injuries following an airstrike that struck the town of Majdal Zoun on Wednesday.

The girl, Amal Hussein Al-Dor, a 6-year-old girl, and her mother, Khadija Salman, were killed in the Israeli airstrike in the Mashaa neighborhood.



The neighborhood is located between the towns of Majdal Zoun and Mansouri.