President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on Damascus as violation of Syrian sovereignty

Lebanon News
16-07-2025 | 10:33
High views
President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on Damascus as violation of Syrian sovereignty
0min
President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on Damascus as violation of Syrian sovereignty

President Joseph Aoun strongly condemned "the repeated Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, which today reached the capital Damascus and government headquarters," calling them "a blatant violation of the sovereignty of a sister Arab state, international law, and the U.N. Charter."

He stressed that "the continuation of such attacks threatens to destabilize the region further and escalate tensions," expressing Lebanon’s full solidarity with the Syrian Arab Republic—its people and its state.

Aoun renewed his call on the international community "to assume its responsibilities and exert pressure by all means and in all forums to stop these repeated attacks and respect Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

He also reaffirmed "Lebanon’s commitment to Syria’s unity, civil peace, and the safety of its land and people in all their diversity."

