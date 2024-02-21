News
MP Michel Moawad to LBCI: Hezbollah 'hijacked' state's decision; Gaza conflict 'concerns us all'
Lebanon News
2024-02-21 | 15:01
MP Michel Moawad to LBCI: Hezbollah 'hijacked' state's decision; Gaza conflict 'concerns us all'
MP Michel Moawad stated that what is happening in Gaza "concerns us all because the Palestinian issue is a matter of justice. It is the right of the Palestinian people to have a state and to decide their destiny."
In an interview with LBCI's "Hiwar Al Marhala" talk show, he said that the caretaker government is relinquishing its role and agreeing to link Lebanon's fate with Gaza's, which is "considered a crime against Lebanon."
"Hezbollah has 'hijacked' the state's decision, and it is time for it to learn that the surplus of power does not last," he affirmed.
MP Michel Moawad highlighted that the only sustainable solution that ensures stability is the effective implementation of Resolution 1701.
"We must seriously deal with [former] President Aoun's position on the South because it could be a turning point in the relationship with Hezbollah. We should strive, along with the Free Patriotic Movement, to find common ground to restore the state," he stated.
He added: "We will not allow Hezbollah to impose its will on us, and we will not elect any president. Whether we win or lose, our heads will remain held high."
He declared that Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri is trying to "distract" the Lebanese people, saying: "This Parliament is not 'his father's property,' and what is needed is the implementation of the constitution."
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Lebanon
Michel Moawad
Gaza
Hezbollah
Palestine
Government
Resolution 1701
