Israeli army says missile launched from Yemen intercepted
Middle East News
03-06-2025 | 15:46
0
min
Israeli army says missile launched from Yemen intercepted
The Israeli army intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, and a series of explosions was heard over Jerusalem.
The army said: "Following the sounding of sirens a short while ago in several areas across Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted."
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Army
Missile
Yemen
