Lebanese MPs take legal action: Appeal filed against 2024 budget law

Lebanon News
2024-02-26 | 04:19
High views
Lebanese MPs take legal action: Appeal filed against 2024 budget law
3min
Lebanese MPs take legal action: Appeal filed against 2024 budget law

The MPs Ashraf Rifi, Elias Hankach, Samy Gemayel, Salim al-Sayegh, Fouad Makhzoumi, Mark Daou, Michel Douaihy, Michel Moawad, Nadim Gemayel, and Waddah Sadek have filed an appeal to the Constitutional Council.

They questioned the constitutionality of Law No. 324, issued on February 12, 2024, which stipulates the general budget for 2024, demanding its suspension and annulment.

The MPs based their appeal, prepared by lawyer Lara Saadeh, on violations of constitutional articles and paragraphs in the Constitution's Preamble.

The main legal reasons they raised are:

-Violation of the law appealed in terms of the provisions of Article 36 of the Lebanese Constitution regarding the lack of voting by acclamation.

-Violation of the law appealed in terms of the provisions of Article 87 of the Lebanese Constitution regarding the non-respect of constitutional principles, failure to prepare the balancing accounts and approve them before approving the budget and its publication.

-Violation of Article 95 of the appealed law to Articles 16 and 18 of the Lebanese Constitution and paragraphs (c) and (d) of the constitution's Preamble, and the principle of the credibility of parliamentary discussions and the forgery that occurred in their addition.

-Violation of Articles 2, 3, and 59 of the appealed law and Schedule No. 2 to Articles 18 and 51 of the constitution and the principle of the credibility and clarity of parliamentary discussions by including them contrary to what the Parliament approved. 

-Violation of the law appealed in terms of Article 83 of the Constitution regarding its inclusion of extraneous articles called "budget knights."

-Violation of Article 91 of the appealed law to the provisions of Articles 81, 82, 83, and 16 of the constitution and paragraph (h) of the Preamble of the constitution because it grants an authorization not permitted by the constitution and violates the principle of non-retroactivity of laws.

-Violation of Article 83 of the appealed law to the provisions of Article 16 of the constitution and paragraph (h) of the Preamble of the constitution because it is not permissible for the government to amend the law after its approval by the Parliament.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

MP

Budget

Law

2024

Constitution

Appeal

