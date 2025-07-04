Huge explosion at Rome petrol station injures 45 people

04-07-2025 | 14:03
Huge explosion at Rome petrol station injures 45 people
Huge explosion at Rome petrol station injures 45 people

A huge explosion at a petrol station in an eastern district of Rome on Friday injured at least 45 people, including 12 police officers and six firefighters, Italian authorities said.

The blast at the distributor of petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the working class Prenestino neighborhood was heard across the capital just after 8 am (0600 GMT).

The people hit by the explosion are being treated in local hospitals, Italian news agencies reported, with two in a critical condition due to extensive burns and needing ventilation support.


Reuters
 

