News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Huge explosion at Rome petrol station injures 45 people
World News
04-07-2025 | 14:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Huge explosion at Rome petrol station injures 45 people
A huge explosion at a petrol station in an eastern district of Rome on Friday injured at least 45 people, including 12 police officers and six firefighters, Italian authorities said.
The blast at the distributor of petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the working class Prenestino neighborhood was heard across the capital just after 8 am (0600 GMT).
The people hit by the explosion are being treated in local hospitals, Italian news agencies reported, with two in a critical condition due to extensive burns and needing ventilation support.
Reuters
World News
Explosion
Rome
Petrol
Station
Italy
Next
Ukraine says Russia launched 550 drones, missiles
Russia becomes first country to recognize Taliban government in Afghanistan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-04-26
At least 400,000 people at Vatican, line Rome streets for Pope Francis' funeral
World News
2025-04-26
At least 400,000 people at Vatican, line Rome streets for Pope Francis' funeral
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-24
Israeli fire kills at least 26 people in Gaza, hits a police station
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-24
Israeli fire kills at least 26 people in Gaza, hits a police station
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-17
Israel shelling kills 45 people awaiting aid trucks in Gaza, ministry says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-17
Israel shelling kills 45 people awaiting aid trucks in Gaza, ministry says
0
World News
2025-04-06
Vietnam seeks US tariff delay of 'at least 45 days' in letter from leader
World News
2025-04-06
Vietnam seeks US tariff delay of 'at least 45 days' in letter from leader
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:06
Zelensky, Trump had 'important and meaningful' call: Ukrainian leader's aide
World News
10:06
Zelensky, Trump had 'important and meaningful' call: Ukrainian leader's aide
0
World News
09:45
'Unresolved' issues remain between China and France in brandy dispute: Paris
World News
09:45
'Unresolved' issues remain between China and France in brandy dispute: Paris
0
World News
08:32
Around 30 injured in fuel station blast heard across Rome
World News
08:32
Around 30 injured in fuel station blast heard across Rome
0
World News
07:28
Macron, Starmer to co-chair Ukraine summit in UK on July 10: Elysee
World News
07:28
Macron, Starmer to co-chair Ukraine summit in UK on July 10: Elysee
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Trump-Netanyahu talks loom: Syria sets conditions for recognizing Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Trump-Netanyahu talks loom: Syria sets conditions for recognizing Israel
0
World News
2025-06-17
Ukraine urges its citizens to leave Israel and Iran
World News
2025-06-17
Ukraine urges its citizens to leave Israel and Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Future of Hezbollah's arsenal: US envoy's visit nears as Lebanon finalizes response to US proposal
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Future of Hezbollah's arsenal: US envoy's visit nears as Lebanon finalizes response to US proposal
0
Lebanon News
12:36
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon to hold key meeting on US proposal response at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
12:36
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon to hold key meeting on US proposal response at Baabda Palace
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:59
Reuters: Hezbollah considering scaling back its arsenal
Lebanon News
04:59
Reuters: Hezbollah considering scaling back its arsenal
2
Lebanon News
06:13
Amal Movement demands Israeli withdrawal, rejects political conditions tied to reconstruction
Lebanon News
06:13
Amal Movement demands Israeli withdrawal, rejects political conditions tied to reconstruction
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Future of Hezbollah's arsenal: US envoy's visit nears as Lebanon finalizes response to US proposal
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Future of Hezbollah's arsenal: US envoy's visit nears as Lebanon finalizes response to US proposal
4
Lebanon News
12:25
Israeli army says it killed Lebanese operative linked to Iran's Quds Force
Lebanon News
12:25
Israeli army says it killed Lebanese operative linked to Iran's Quds Force
5
Lebanon Economy
03:28
Gasoline prices drop, gas price rises in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:28
Gasoline prices drop, gas price rises in Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Trump-Netanyahu talks loom: Syria sets conditions for recognizing Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Trump-Netanyahu talks loom: Syria sets conditions for recognizing Israel
7
Lebanon News
07:56
UNFPA donates medical equipment to support Lebanon’s primary healthcare system
Lebanon News
07:56
UNFPA donates medical equipment to support Lebanon’s primary healthcare system
8
Middle East News
03:42
Israeli Defense Minister says army will 'ensure Iran cannot threaten' country again
Middle East News
03:42
Israeli Defense Minister says army will 'ensure Iran cannot threaten' country again
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More