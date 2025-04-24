News
Ukraine's Zelensky lands in South Africa for talks on ties, peace efforts
World News
24-04-2025 | 03:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukraine's Zelensky lands in South Africa for talks on ties, peace efforts
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in South Africa on Thursday for talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa on bilateral cooperation and efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine.
Zelensky has been trying to shore up international support for Kyiv's war effort amid growing pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who said last week that Washington could walk away if there was no clear progress on a peace deal soon.
Commenting on the visit, Zelensky posted on X that he would meet Ramaphosa as well as other political and civil representatives. "It is crucial to bring a just peace closer," he added.
South Africa, which maintains good relations with Russia, has remained neutral in the conflict which began in 2022.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Zelensky
South Africa
Ties
Peace
Efforts
