Diplomatic emphasis: Mikati calls for action to stop Israeli aggression in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-28 | 11:00
Diplomatic emphasis: Mikati calls for action to stop Israeli aggression in Lebanon
On Wednesday, Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati drew attention at the beginning of the session that it was held amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on southern Lebanon and other Lebanese regions.
He said, "In all diplomatic meetings we hold, we renew the emphasis on the necessity of acting to stop the Israeli aggression on Lebanon. We interact realistically with external initiatives that we consider sincere and alert to the dangers."
He condemned Israeli attacks on Lebanon and Gaza and renewed his call to the international community and humanitarian institutions to denounce Israeli assaults on Lebanon and Gaza.
He continued, "In all Arab and international meetings we participate in, we emphasize Lebanon's keenness on its role and the values it represents. At the same time, we sense countries' interest in our situation."
"In this context, we highly appreciate the French and American efforts to protect Lebanon and rely on their endeavors to deter aggression. We reiterate the call to implement Resolution 1701 in all its parts, compel Israel to apply it, and halt its violations and aggression," the Prime Minister said.
He pointed out, "As in every session, we affirm the national and constitutional necessity of electing a president. It is the responsibility of all deputies to rise to the level of the national duty that we all must bear, each from his constitutional and national position outside the realm of populism. Every sincere Lebanese wishes to elect a president as soon as possible."
He said, "Regarding the livelihood demands of public sector employees, every day, we face legitimate challenges and demands. We understand them responsibly and deal with them realistically, outside any populist behavior. We are concerned with the dignity and stability of every citizen, employee, retiree, and every rightful depositor."
He affirmed that "stability is indivisible: constitutional stability, security stability, economic stability, and social stability. Political responsibility is a national responsibility where opposing visions complement the capabilities of governance. Let us build together our capacities that enable us to overcome the challenges and move towards a stable atmosphere."
He added, "We benefit from our national unity to face all emergencies, witness comprehensive condemnation of Israeli attacks, and carefully and responsibly look at the legitimate and living movement conducted by employees and retirees in all their categories and denominations."
He stated that the "government works wisely to achieve justice for everyone without haste. I hope that legitimate movements remain far from any political exploitation in this critical phase in the nation's life."
He said that during the session, they will discuss the proposals reached to agree on a solution that accommodates the numerous needs and the available resources in the state treasury.
He considered that "it is all of our responsibility to care for the Lebanese generations, the elderly and the youth, and to meet them with their expectations. We encourage them to express their opinions and respect their role and future."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Najib Mikati
Session
Israel
Aggression
South
Border
Next
Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement
US warns of escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah
Previous
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:46
Hamas raises stakes in Gaza truce negotiations with Ramadan call
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:46
Hamas raises stakes in Gaza truce negotiations with Ramadan call
0
World News
2023-12-19
Zelensky confident US won't 'betray' Ukraine over financial support
World News
2023-12-19
Zelensky confident US won't 'betray' Ukraine over financial support
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:52
Haniyeh says Hamas shows flexibility in negotiations but is ready to continue fighting
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:52
Haniyeh says Hamas shows flexibility in negotiations but is ready to continue fighting
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-04
Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-04
Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal
