Tourism Minister to LBCI: Tourist activities are 'form of resistance;' Israeli justifications for Lebanon attacks threaten sovereignty

2024-02-28 | 15:07
Tourism Minister to LBCI: Tourist activities are 'form of resistance;' Israeli justifications for Lebanon attacks threaten sovereignty
Tourism Minister to LBCI: Tourist activities are 'form of resistance;' Israeli justifications for Lebanon attacks threaten sovereignty

Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar stated, "All the tourist activities we are currently engaging in are a form of resistance."

He affirmed that as citizens, "we had hoped that the war in Gaza would not have repercussions on Lebanon, but the Israeli enemy always finds justifications to attack our sovereignty."

In an interview with LBCI's "Hiwar Al Marhala" talk show, Minister Nassar said that any attack on Lebanese territory is an attack on its sovereignty, affirming that the presence of non-Lebanese groups on Lebanese soil also undermines its sovereignty.

He said that the National Moderation Bloc broke the presidential deadlock, adding that the atmosphere is positive.

Nassar highlighted: "Under our presidential system, I believe the role of the Quintet Committee will be limited to setting standards and providing advice, and it is up to the Lebanese to bear the responsibility of their choices."
 
He expressed to "Hiwar Al Marhala" that "Mansouri assured me in a call after today's [Wednesday's] government session that implementing the social assistance provision will not harm the state treasury if we successfully implement reforms."
 

