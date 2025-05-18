Polls open for municipal elections in Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel; PM Salam urges high turnout

Polling stations opened Sunday morning for the municipal and mukhtar elections in the governorates of Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel, as voting got underway in the third phase of Lebanon's staggered local elections.



Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, speaking after casting his ballot in Beirut, expressed confidence in the city's electorate.



"I'm certain Beirutis will know how to ensure everyone is represented in the municipal council," he said.



Salam emphasized the urgent need for development in the capital, citing potholes, traffic congestion, and the waste crisis as critical issues.



"Beirut needs development and improvement, starting with the road conditions, traffic jams, and garbage management," he noted.



He also called for strong voter turnout. "This is an opportunity that shouldn't be missed," he said, adding that Beirut must avoid the mistakes seen in Tripoli and North Lebanon during earlier election phases.



"We must learn from those errors, and I hope the vote count in Beirut will be completed quickly."



Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar, who visited polling stations in Beirut, acknowledged the traditionally low turnout in the early hours. "It's common for mornings to be quiet. We hope participation increases as the day progresses, especially in Beirut, to select the most capable candidates and advance development," he said.



He also addressed concerns about vote counting. "We hope the tally won't take too long so that results can be announced promptly," he said.



Al-Hajjar stressed the integrity of the electoral process. "No one has the right to cast doubt on the results. If there are any objections, they should be submitted to the State Shura Council."



"The priority," he added, "is for voters to turn out in large numbers to elect a municipal council that serves the capital, Beirut."